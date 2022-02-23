‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Sends Message to National College Championship Winner

The “Jeopardy!” National College Championship concluded last night, and host Mayim Bialik sent a special message to the winner.

Jaskaran Singh from UT Austin took home the $250,000 prize last night. He also received the first-ever National College Championship trophy and secured a spot in the upcoming Tournament of Champions.

Bialik, who hosted the college tournament in addition to her regular hosting duties, sent her congratulations to Singh earlier yesterday. She posted a photo of the two of them on Twitter, with Singh holding a miniaturized version of the giant “Jeopardy!” National College Championship trophy.

“Congratulations to the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship winner, Jaskaran Singh from @UTAustin!” Bialik wrote in her caption. “Thanks to everyone for watching this @Jeopardy! tournament on @ABCNetwork!”

Singh himself also posted about the win on Twitter last night. He took a moment to thank everyone who supported him throughout his “Jeopardy!” journey, including fellow contestants.

“Sorry Hulu watchers, but I have to spoil it; I just won the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship! First of all, want to thank everyone that supported me throughout this run (ma, pa, ravkiran, the fellas, everyone who turned up to the watch parties),” Singh began in his first tweet.

He followed up by saying, “Also want to shout out all of the other contestants for being some of the nicest people I’ve met (except Alfred smh). Thanks to the Jeopardy staff for making us look pretty and bringing us all together. Not much left to say besides hook ’em and catch me in the Tournament of Champions!”

A true Longhorn through and through. We can’t wait to see how Singh performs in the Tournament of Champions against fierce competitors like Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and Sam Buttrey from the Professor’s Tournament.

UT Austin Celebrates Jaskaran Singh’s ‘Jeopardy!’ National College Championship Win

While many people extended their congratulations to Jaskaran Singh last night, this post from UT Austin had to feel great for him.

Both the university itself and its president, Jay Hartzell, posted about Singh’s “Jeopardy!” National College Championship win on Twitter last night. And in honor of his win, the university decided to light up the iconic Tower in burnt orange.

“I’ll take ‘UT Champions’ for $250,000, Mayim!” Hartzell wrote in his tweet. “Outstanding work, @jsinghmlk. We’re turning the Tower orange to celebrate your win in the #JeopardyCollegeChampionship. Longhorns everywhere are proud tonight! Hook ’em!”

The UT Austin account shared Hatzell’s post with the caption, “LIGHT THE TOWER. This one’s for you, [Jaskaran Singh].”

Lighting the Tower is a big deal for the Austin campus, signifying celebration to citizens all over the city. We know Singh certainly celebrated last night, especially based on the tweet he sent out later. “No chance I’m going to class tomorrow,” Singh said while sharing Hartzell’s tweet. Honestly, he’s earned it.