‘Jeopardy!’: How Amy Schneider Is Preparing To Face Matt Amodio in the Tournament of Champions

Amy Schneider wowed Jeopardy! fans during her 39 game winning streak. She smashed multiple records and was a true joy to watch. But thankfully, this isn’t the last we’ll see of her. Now, we’ll see Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider is preparing to face Matt Amodio in the upcoming tournament of champions.

Schneider and Amodio are two of the most recent champs. Schneider beat out Amodio for the second-longest winning streak ever. She’s only behind champ Ken Jennings now. Schneider and Amodio are also very different players, so it’ll be really fun to watch them go head to head.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Schneider talked about how she’s preparing for the upcoming tournament. And it looks like, she’s not changing up her strategy that much, just improving her weaknesses and looking for difficult questions.

“I’ve been looking at some of the old Tournaments of Champions and trying to gauge the question difficulty. I’ve kind of been planning out how I plan to start preparing for it,” she explained.

“One of my plans for sure is, when I’m watching Jeopardy — now that I finally won’t know how it ends — to practice writing down my answer for Final Jeopardy as I’m watching at home because I definitely felt like that extra wrinkle was part of what threw me off. So I just want to get myself used to writing that answer down,” she said.

Schneider did tend to struggle in final Jeopardy rounds. And the Jeopardy! champion recently was unable to pull through in one, costing her her winning streak. Still, she had an incredibly impressive run.

Schneider Knew She Could Lose the Game When She Saw They Would go to a Final Jeopardy! Round

In the interview, Schneider also discussed how she had a feeling beating Rhone Talsma, who ultimately took the win, would be challenging. But during the game, she felt confident until Rhone Talsma got the last daily double! When she knew they’d go to a final Jeopardy round, that’s when she really realized she might lose.

But she’s tried to remain in good spirits since her loss. She’s talked a lot about how grateful she was to be on the show at all. She only felt like she was going to win up to four games, so going on a 40-game adventure where she smashed records and cemented herself as a part of Jeopardy! history was definitely exciting for her.

Schneider has also made a ton of earnings from her time on Jeopardy! and she’s already planning a fun way to spend some of the money.

“We’re planning a trip to Ireland, and I’m definitely planning to go to some fancy clothing stores and overspend a little bit,” she said.