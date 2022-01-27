‘Jeopardy!’: How Much Money Did Amy Schneider Earn During Her Win Streak?

Outsiders, it has finally happened. The 40-game streak has come to an end for Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider. She won a lot of games and a lot of money.

Everyone was wondering if this was the time that Ken Jennings could be overtaken. She had over 30 games to go to pass up the current host and GOAT, but it was becoming a real question. Then, just like what happened with Matt Amodio, it came to an abrupt end.

During her time on Jeopardy! Amy Schneider rewrote the record books. She made history with every win she had from 5 and up. Becoming the first openly trans contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. Winning more games and money than any woman to ever play the game. And, speaking of that money, she won quite a bit of it during her streak.

Schneider is 2nd all-time in wins with 40. However, she sits at 4th all-time in total winnings. That isn’t a bad place to be on the list, either. The three contestants that are ahead of her in terms of cash as Amodio, James Holzhauer, and Jennings. Schneider’s $1,382,800 falls just short of the $1.51 million, $2.46 million, and $2.52 million that the other three won respectively.

When she walked up to her first game of Jeopardy! there was no way that Schneider knew what was awaiting her. The fame, the wins, the money, all of it. It came like a whirlwind and ended just as quickly it seems. In her final game, Schneider totaled her score up to $19,600. However, it wasn’t good enough. She lost to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago. He was able to win $29,600 in his first go-around.

Could this be the next great champion?

‘Jeopardy!’ Amy Schneider Talks Losing

It took 41 games for Amy Schneider to finally lose at Jeopardy! The second-most of any contestant ever and the second person to ever win 40 games. There is just so much that she was able to accomplish while on the show. Of course, she is humble and gracious in the loss.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider said in a statement. “I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.”

She went on to say, “It’s really been an honor. To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

A new Jeopardy! champion and a new day for the game as a whole.