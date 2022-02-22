‘Jeopardy!’: How, When to Watch the National College Championship Grand Finale

If you’ve been watching the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” since the beginning, you surely are invested in who walks away with the grand prize.

The special program started on February 8 on ABC and is also being streamed on Hulu. The competition is being hosted by Mayim Bialik. It all started with 36 college undergraduates hoping to show off their trivia knowledge and to make it to the end of the competition. At the end of it all is some life-changing amounts of money. The first-place winner is going to get $250,000 to take home, in addition to all the bragging rights.

The second-place winner gets $100,000 and the third-place winner gets $50,000.

Now, we’re going to finally see who is taking home the grand prize when the finale of the “Jeopardy!” competition ends today, February 22, 2022. You can watch it at 8 p.m. ET. This grand finale will feature Liz Feltner, Raymond Goslow, and Jaskaran Singh competing for the winning title. Each of them was able to make it through a variety of rounds during these last few weeks.

More Details on the ‘Jeopardy!” National College Championship’

Feltner is a student from Northeastern University that is majoring in Political Science and Business Administration. Goslow is from Kennesaw State University and is majoring in Geospatial Sciences. Lastly, Singh is from the University of Texas at Austin and is studying Finance and Economics.

The official “Jeopardy!” website released a video that shows all three of the contestants’ reactions to making it to the final round.

“I could not have dreamed of making it this far. I was just happy to get one question right in the quarterfinals and I cannot believe it,” Feltner said. As for the finals, all three seem excited to share this moment with their loved ones and schoolmates back home. It’s definitely a way to show off a lot of school pride as well.

“Definitely going to have a watch party with all my friends. That’s going to be a lot of fun and, hopefully, I can bring home the bacon for the Longhorns,” Singh said during the interview.

One Contestants Journey to the Show

Progressing in a “Jeopardy!” tournament is no easy task. The three finalists have gone through a lot to get to this point.

For example, Liz Feltner was able to advance after she answered a tie-breaker question successfully during the semifinals round during a rather intense moment.

“I was just excited for the opportunity and the experience to be on the set and to even play the game. It was fully a dream come true,” Feltner also said during an earlier interview. Alongside all the other competitors, Feltner spent Thanksgiving weekend in California filming this tournament.

You’ll have to tune in tonight to see who takes home the grand prize.