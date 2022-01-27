‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Drops Hilarious Meme After Amy Schneider’s Defeat

If you know James Holzhauer, then you know that he’s all about the funny memes.

Not too long ago, he shared a meme with his Twitter followers. There’s no caption that goes along with it, but I think the meme says enough as it is.

The meme read, “Always bet on a librarian from Chicago,Illinois.” Ironically, the new winner is a librarian from the great city of Chicago.

Check it out below:

In addition to the post, fans commented on the meme itself. Some were laughing and some were a little disappointed, to say the least.

One user, for instance, said “I got beat on the Teen Tournament by someone who would go on to work as a librarian in Chicago, so this tracks.”

Another fan is a huge fan of Amy Schneider and didn’t really approve of this tweet. “Good grief. Too soon. You couldn’t wait one day to give Amy’s fans some time to grieve? He wasn’t better. He was lucky today. Holding my bet til I see what he does tomorrow.”

“Said the same thing to my wife during the intros tonight.. always watch out for the librarians,” someone else added hysterically.

Also, another fan said how much they enjoy James Holzhauer’s presence on the show. “I liked watching you on jeopardy, James. You were gutsy. You went for the large amounts first. It was exciting to watch.”

Seems like fans have some mixed feelings about tonight’s episode and that includes James Holzhauer. How did you feel about the overall result? Let us know on our social media pages.

James Holzhauer Spreads Some Humor to the NFL

Recently, James Holzhauer shared some more humor on Twitter, but for the NFL this time. If you know anything about this game show legend, you know that he’s a die0hard sports fanatic. You can find him talking about sports on social media and relating it to Jeopardy!

Nowadays, he is gaining more followers on his social media pages, especially Twitter. You can thank his quick comebacks and constant roasts towards Jeopardy! contestants and NFL teams.

In the last Rams vs. Bucs game, James Holzhauer tweeted some salt. In the tweet, he said, “Go home NFL, you’re drunk. Clearly, Holzhauer is a fan of the Bucs and couldn’t cope well with their unfortunate loss.

Although, this game isn’t the only one that set him off. Both games last Saturday also made him pretty upset.

According to a recent report from Outsider, the fans were a little on edge with this one too. “Sounds like James had a rough weekend!” a user said. And it turns out that James definitely did.

Will he have better luck in the NFL next season, or will he keep on roasting his teams?