‘Jeopardy!’ Champ James Holzhauer Takes a Hilarious Shot at the Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Line

Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer was just one of many people on social media on Saturday who had something to say during the Titans-Bengals game.

There’s no question that all of you Jeopardy! fans know who James Holzhauer is. But for anyone out there who doesn’t know, he is an absolute legend when it comes to the game show industry. He had one of the most successful runs ever on Jeopardy! — he currently sits in the show’s record books as the third most-winningest player ever. The only two contestants to make more money on Jeopardy! are fellow legends Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings.

However, when James Holzhauer isn’t betting on sports or appearing on a game show, he’s usually making jokes on social media. That’s exactly what he was doing on Sunday during the NFL’s Divisional Round Playoff game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, the Bengals did go on to win the game 19-16 thanks to a field goal as time expired. But it wasn’t exactly a clean performance. As a matter of fact, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tied the NFL record for getting sacked the most times in one single playoff game. The Titans got to Joe Burrow nine times on the day. And you better believe that James Holzhauer took notice.

He took to Twitter to post a hilarious gif of a turnstile. The caption says, “Bengals offensive line today.”

Bengals offensive line today pic.twitter.com/MaOMtdePQp — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 23, 2022

“No kidding! Sacks!” one fan wrote.

“Joe’s best plan to avoid sacks would be to try to literally burrow underground,” a second fan said.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Roasted the Las Vegas Raiders Last Sunday

Attention to all NFL teams, coaches, and players — if you mess up on Sunday in any way, shape, or form, James Holzhauer will be watching. Not only that, but there’s a good chance the Jeopardy! star is going to roast you in front of all of his followers.

The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line may have caught the latest of Holzhauer’s jokes, but they certainly were not the first. Just last week, the Las Vegas Raiders met the Bengals in the NFL Wild Card Round of the playoffs. After the Raiders got off to a poor start, Holzhauer decided to take a shot at them.

“No one in history has ever sent a text message about the Raiders playing smart football,” he tweeted at the time.

No one in history has ever sent a text message about the Raiders playing smart football — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 15, 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals have now beaten the Raiders in the Wild Card Round, and the Titans in the Divisional Round. As a result, they will head to either Buffalo or Kansas City to play for the AFC Championship next weekend. You better believe that James Holzhauer will be tuning in and watching for any moment to roast someone.