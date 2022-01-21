‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Looks Back on ’40 Mini-Conversations’ With Amy Schneider Ahead of Tonight’s Episode

Ken Jennings is Jeopardy’s host. Before tonight’s episode, he reminisces on Amy Schneider’s success throughout the show. How do you think tonight’s episode will play out?

In case you didn’t know, Jennings holds the record for the longest winning streak on the game show. That is 74 wins to be exact. You might be thinking “Wow, he must be a genius if he wins this much.” Well, when it comes to trivia, that’s hard to deny.

Earlier today, Ken Jennings shared some important news with his Twitter followers. He’s had 40 mini-conversations with Amy Schneider throughout her time on the show. Let’s take a look at his tweet below.

“By the end of today’s @Jeopardy, I will have interviewed Amy 38 times. You can learn a lot about someone in almost 40 mini-conversations!”

In the clip, Ken Jennings starts it off by saying we have learned a lot about Amy Schneider over the last couple of months on the show. Then, he names a few highlights of her time here.

For instance, those highlights include the following:

She used to have a podcast about Downton Abbey.

Met a real life ninja in Tokyo.

Scored a perfect 1600 on her SAT’s.

Has a cat named Meep.

A fan of the Golden State Warriors.

Her go-to karaoke song is Creep by Radiohead.

“Folks, she’s been here for 37 straight days,” Jennings announced. “Today, we’re going to learn one more very important fact about Amy Schneider.”

And that fact is, “Will she reach the Jeopardy milestone of 38 consecutive wins?”

Will Amy Schneider Win Tonight?

Firstly, if she wins tonight, she will tie for second place with Jeopardy legend, Matt Amodio. Are you ready for this, Outsiders? Because it all begins tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

By looking at the comments, Jeopardy fans are excited but ready for a change. It can get old when someone is on a certain show for a longer period of time. One fan suggested limiting the total number of gameplays to 10 games per individual.

“Amy is great but now bored with her smashing poor opponents. And I was when Matt Amodio was on for so long, too. Watching that isn’t fun. Limit winners to 10 games.”

On a more positive note, another user said, “I’ve enjoyed her run!”

Hopefully, Amy can tackle down and finish strong!

Ken Jennings Loves Interacting With Fans on Social Media

Just like any other celebrity, Ken Jennings is all about interacting with his fans on social media!

Nowadays, social media is where many people get their news, so Ken Jennings takes that to his advantage. His sarcastic and bubbly personality can grasp the attention of the audience in just a few short seconds!