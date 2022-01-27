‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Shows Respect for Amy Schneider’s ‘Unflappable Ease’ During Historic Streak

The historic run of consecutive victories came to an end last night for “Jeopardy!” contestant and champion Amy Schneider. Despite having a sizable lead heading into “Final Jeopardy!,” the final clue stumped Schneider as she couldn’t come up with the right answer. Her competition, Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma, got the final clue correct and defeats Schneider to become the new “Jeopardy!” champion.

It was a bittersweet moment for Amy Schneider but she handled defeat with the same class and dignity that she played with. Her historic streak comes to an end after 40 straight victories. It is the second-most consecutive wins in the game show’s history and is two wins more than Matt Amodio’s 38 wins. Amodio’s winning streak came just a couple of months ago, beginning in the summer of 2021. She finishes behind only the legendary Ken Jennings in terms of consecutive wins. Jennings, considered the great contestant in game show history, famously won 74 straight “Jeopardy!” episodes in 2004.

Fittingly, it was Jennings who was one of the first to congratulate Amy Schneider after her defeat on Wednesday. Jennings is currently hosting “Jeopardy!” and had a front-row seat for Schneider’s history-making run.

Of all the Jeopardy! greats, I’ve never seen anyone that played the game with the kind of unflappable ease that Amy Schneider always seemed to have. pic.twitter.com/YDBPwd2Don — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 27, 2022

“Of all the Jeopardy! greats, I’ve never seen anyone that played the game with the kind of unflappable ease that Amy Schneider always seemed to have,” he says in the Twitter post.

Jennings includes a photo in the tweet of him and Schneider on the ‘Jeopardy!” set. He is holding up one finger to signify he is number one. Schneider is holding up a number two to signify her place in history.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Wraps Up Historic Run

Through her 40 game winning streak, Schneider dominated her competition, racking up more than $1.3 million along the way. While she is sad to leave, she is grateful to the game show that made her a millionaire.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” the “Jeopardy!” champion says after the episode. “I loved hanging out with him, we had a great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.”

Amy Schneider leaves “Jeopardy!” as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. She will now return to Oakland, California, and resume her daily life as an engineer.