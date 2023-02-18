‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Temporarily Done Hosting Show

After nearly six months of hosting Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings is reportedly stepping away from the long-running game show temporarily.

According to Desert News, Jeopardy! Co-host Mayim Bialik will be returning to the podium to give contestants trivia questions. She will be returning as host on Monday (February 20th). The media outlet reported that since the 39th season of the game show will wrap in July 2023, that gives both hosts approximately five months.

Bialik recently opened up about how she and Ke Jennings get along on the Jeopardy! set. “It’s been really nice to get to know him,” Mayim said during an interview with the WSJ Magazine. “He’s a cultural icon. He’s incredibly smart. He knows so many things, in a way that Jeopardy! champions do. Pick anything and he likely knows about it.”

Along with chatting about Jennings, Bialik spoke about what has surprised her the most about being a Jeopardy! host. “How much the social media world pays attention to a lot of things about Jeopardy! There’s a tremendous amount of attention to everything, from the transition after Alex passed to me, and then me and Ken, and then the clothing I wear.”

Bialik went on to add how she prepares for the show’s five-episodes-a-day shooting schedule. “So I have to review all those clues, practice pronunciations, look things up that I don’t know, and honestly try to get as much rest as I can the night before because they are long days and I’m on my feet, and talking all day.”

Ken Jennings Admits Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ Is Harder Than Being a Contestant

While chatting with Good Morning America last fall, Ken Jennings admitted that hosting Jeopardy! is actually harder than it sounds.

“I mean, I had played so many games right here that I thought, ‘I have a pretty good sense of what hosting is going to be like,’ and then you realize hosting’s even harder because you basically have to do everything like contestants do, plus manage the game for them, plus manage the game for the home viewer.”

Jennings also described the Jeopardy! stage as being a “holy space” for him. He then compared his excitement to Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. “I just feel so lucky,” Jennings declared.

Jennings further spoke about how he’s adjusting to Alex Trebek not being on the show. The former host passed away from cancer in 2020. “We miss Alex every day. But luckily, it still feels like Jeopardy! The people here are so good at their jobs. They kept the continuity.”

Ken then said that to this day he still hears Trebek echoing in his head. “I think it’s nice, it’s very comforting, because you know, well, Alex got this right every day.”