‘Jeopardy’ Late Host Alex Trebek’s Longtime Home Hits Market for Insane Price

Game show host and television personality Alex Trebek‘s LA home is live on the market for a whopping $7 million. The listing comes more than a year after Trebek’s death. The late Jeopardy! host passed away on Nov. 8, 2020, after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. He was originally contracted to host Jeapordy! until 2022.

Alex Trebek originally purchased the residence in 1991 for $2.15 million with his then-newlywed wife, Jean Trebek. Jean and Alex remained in the house where they raised their three children.

Trebek, born George Alexander Trebek, is most known for hosting the syndicated general knowledge quiz game known as Jeapardy! He appeared on the show for a total 37 seasons from its revival in 1984 up until his death in 2020. Trebek also hosted several other game shows including, The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers, Battlestars, Classic Concentration, and To Tell the Truth. Additionally, Trebek made appearances in a number of films and television series.

Alex Trebek’s California Estate Is Iconic

The celebrity’s impressive estate is located in Studio City, California. It includes a total of five bedrooms and a shocking 11 bathrooms. According to the listing, the 1923 Mediterranean-style property sits within the Fryman Estates flaunting 10,000 square feet of living space just under 1½ acres.

The listing goes on to detail the main house which hosts four large bedrooms, nine bathrooms, four fireplaces, a butler’s pantry, formal and informal dining rooms, a theater, and a bar. In addition to the main house, the property also includes a one-bedroom, two-bathroom detached guest house.

Outside of the expansive home, the estate includes a pool surrounded by lush greenery and mature oak trees.

According to The Post, Trebek’s wife, Jean was more than ready to say goodbye to the home they shared together over 30 years of marriage. The couple wed in April 1990.

“He was really the love of her life,” a source told The Post. “She knew in order to ever move forward she would have to let go of the house.”

Jean, 58, opens up about her marriage to the late Jeopardy! star in an interview with Eden Magazine in October 2021.

“Like most long-term relationships, we had our ups and downs, but the truth of it was that we were very close and experienced a lot of life together,” Jean shared, stating how it was “important to Alex to keep his personal life separate from his professional life.”

She continued saying, “In looking back, the fact that I did not identify Alex as an ‘icon’ was a gift. We were equal partners in a marriage, and we had our own personal growth issues to deal with just like any ordinary couple.”

Alex Trebek’s daughter, Emily Trebek and Renee Ogiens with Compass hold the listing.