‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Brad Rutter Sends ‘Heartfelt Congrats’ to Amy Schneider After Win Streak Ends

Amy Schneider’s outstanding winning streak on “Jeopardy!” may have ended last night, but she is still getting all the praise and congratulatory messages she deserves.

Schneider managed to win 40-consecutive games before losing to Rhone Talsma. She accumulated over $1.3 million from her time on the show and holds a very important spot in “Jeopardy!” history. She has the second-longest streak ever. Amy Schneider is far behind current host Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak. She is also the most successful woman to ever play the game.

Schneider has quickly become one of the best contestants ever in what feels like a blink of an eye. She has surpassed some of the champions we’ve grown to love over the years, such as James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

Many heartfelt congrats to @Jeopardamy. What a fantastic performance. This year’s Tournament Of Champions is gonna be lit AF (I’m 43 years old) — Brad Rutter (@bradrutter) January 27, 2022

Rutter sent a sweet congratulatory message to Schneider after she ended her streak. “Many heartfelt congrats to @Jeopardamy. What a fantastic performance. This year’s Tournament Of Champions is gonna be lit AF (I’m 43 years old),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, other “Jeopardy!” fans also responded to his tweet expressing how they are feeling after her loss. One person wrote, “I was so upset that she lost I just wanted her to go on forever. She will be missed.”

Others are also excited over the upcoming Tournament of Champions. This season featured so many absolutely outstanding contestants. This means the tournament is certainly going to be one for the history books. It will feature Schneider, Matt Amodio, Jonathan Fisher, and the winner of the Professors Tournament Sam Buttrey.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Adresses Claims

In the past, Rutter has also addressed claims that the show is rigged due to all the super successful competitors we’ve seen recently. He was quick to shut down the conspiracy theorists.

“And I have watched Amy and obviously, she’s fantastic. It seems like we have super champions coming on every couple of months or so now, which has all the conspiracy theorists talking of course. Somebody asked me about it the other day and the example I gave, which I’m not sure is great, was if you flip a coin a million times, you’d be surprised how many times it’ll come up heads 20 or 30 times in a row. It’s way more than you would expect. Even if they wanted to rig [the game], I don’t know how they could. This kind of stuff just happens. And I think we should just enjoy it while it’s happening,” Rutter said during an interview with TV Insider.

Some of these conspiracy theorists have come up with some wild theories. One of which is that the show set up multiple very successful contestants in order to get more people to watch. The thought is that this was done to help people forget about all the drama that occurred when trying to pick a “Jeopardy!” host.

At the end of the day, contestants like Amy Schneider very much deserve a place in the show’s history. The most successful contestant ever, Ken Jennings, had very high praise of Schneider.

“Of all the Jeopardy! greats, I’ve never seen anyone that played the game with the kind of unflappable ease that Amy Schneider always seemed to have,” he wrote on Twitter.