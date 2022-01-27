‘Jeopardy!’ Legend James Holzhauer Works in a Dig on Ken Jennings While Shouting Out Amy Schneider

“Jeopardy!” legend James Holzhauer is tweeting his thoughts about the latest episode of the game show. He throws shade at Ken Jennings.

“Jeopardy!” legend James Holzhauer is still a fan of the show. The 32-winning streak player made history of his own. But, he is still impressed and proud of Amy Schneider’s successful run. In a tweet posted last night, Holzhauer gives the contestant a shoutout. At the same time, he throws some light-hearted shade at “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings.

What a run by @Jeopardamy!



– 40 games won (35 more than @bradrutter)

– Fifth-ever Jeopardy millionaire

– Made @KenJennings watchable — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 27, 2022

“What a run by @Jeopardamy!” he begins. After praising Amy Schneider for winning 40 consecutive games and becoming the fifth-ever “Jeopardy!” millionaire, he makes his followers laugh.

“[Schneider] made @KenJennings watchable,” Holzhauer writes in his last bullet-point. Of course, this last bit is written all in good fun. The pair are always teasing one another on and offscreen. With over 10,000 likes on his post, it seems like fans enjoy the “Jeopardy!” stars’ banter.

Ken Jennings has not yet responded to Holzhauer’s dig. We hope he fires back with a quick retort.

Amy Schneider Beats ‘Jeopardy!’ Records

Just last week, Amy Schneider broke James Holzauer’s “Jeopardy!” records. Although she has won 7 more games since then, this major milestone still feels surreal. In an interview with the show, she expresses her excitement.

“I’m just blown away,” she says. “I have said I did start to think about this number a while ago, but it was really, I didn’t really think so. That only two other people have done this is just hard to wrap my mind around.”

James Holzauer congratulated Schneider for beating his milestone right after the show. He also mentions another important record she breaks.

Big congrats to @Jeopardamy on her 33rd win!



This makes three eligible players in the 30+ game millionaires club 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vwdk0Ysez1 — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 15, 2022

“This [Schneider] makes three eligible players in the 30+ game millionaires club,” he writes.

Ken Jennings is also impressed by Schneider’s wins. Now at 40 consecutive games, the host took to Twitter to praise the contestant.

“I’m dazzled by her talent, of course, but also by how she was always so authentically and straightforwardly herself as her streak aired. What a champ!”

Amy Schneider Reflects on Her Journey

Although her winning-streak has come to an end, Schneider feels thankful. In her usual post-show Twitter thread, she thanks viewers for joining her on such a wild adventure.

And finally: thank you all for coming along with me on this journey! I wish I'd had the time to interact more with all of you, but I've read as many of your comments and messages as I could, and the overwhelming support and love you all have given me has meant the world to me — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 27, 2022

“And finally: thank you all for coming along with me on this journey,” she tweets. “I wish I’d had the time to interact more with all of you, but I’ve read as many of your comments and messages as I could, and the overwhelming support and love you all have given me has meant the world to me.”

She goes on to call “Jeopardy!” one of the best shows on television.

“It’s one of the best shows on TV, and I have no doubt that before too long you’ll find another great champion to root for.”

Here at Outsider, we are cheering her on!