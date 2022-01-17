‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Found a Hilarious New Phrase for Whenever He’s ‘Surprised’

To the casual observer, Ken Jennings is just that Jeopardy! guy. However, those that know the game show GOAT know he’s a huge nerd.

And, that’s a good thing! He’s the perfect embodiment of Jeopardy! and represents the show well. As a player, host, and ambassador. When it comes to what Jennings finds amusing and funny, perhaps puns and other plays on words are up there towards the top.

His latest tweet is a great example of his sense of humor. Now, I’m not sure where Ken is, but I’m thinking it might be a food court of some kind. He snapped a quick pick and made a joke. “Might start saying this whenever I’m surprised about something,” the caption says. Check it out below and see for yourself.

Might start saying this whenever I’m surprised about something. pic.twitter.com/MrdeB2HWVp — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 17, 2022

Of course, the sign in the photo says, “Sweet Waffle Fish.” They are a Japanese treat. Usually referred to as Taiyaki. It is a bit of pastry filled with any number of things. The most common fillings are red bean paste, custard, chocolate, cheese, and even sweet potato. Just a quick and easy street food that can be taken on the go.

THroughout Jennings’ replies, there were fans and followers getting in on the joke. They gave examples, laughed, and many asked what exactly sweet waffle fish are. The Jeopardy! GOAT is usually good for a quick joke or two every couple of days. It has been nothing but serious on the game with Amy Schneider set to rewrite the record books as she continues her streak.

Throughout her time on the show, Jeopardy! champion Schneider has been on quite a tear. As she keeps winning, the only question is, how high will she go?

‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Rise During Amy Schneider Streak

When a contestant gets to their Jeopardy! rehearsal, they aren’t thinking about winning 30+ games. Amy Schneider is no different. However, she has taken advantage of her situation and keeps winning day after day and week after week. Now, the show is seeing the impact that he streak is doing for it.

When it came to broadcast and Cable TV for the week of December 27, Jeopardy! ratings were through the roof. Her streak has turned a lot of attention to the trivia game show. When it came down to per episode viewers, 9.7 million people tuned in each night. Even the juggernaut that is Yellowstone wasn’t able to beat that. Outside of sports, the show was the top of the top.

So, as Jeopardy! continues, Schneider is going to look to extend her streak. Her eyes are on Matt Amodio’s 38 game streak. I can’t wait to see the two compete in the tournament of champions when it comes back around.