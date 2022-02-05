‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik on When She Feels ‘Stupidest’ on Set

It’s hard to imagine “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik ever feeling stupid in the slightest. She does have a Ph.D. in neuroscience, after all. Not to mention, her character in “Big Bang Theory” forever associates her as an all-around intelligent person.

Bialik recently appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and opened up about “Jeopardy!” making her feel “stupid.”

“I have never felt more stupid than watching that show. I’m literally like, God if I get one, I feel solid,” Kelly Clarkson stated. Bialik then enthusiastically said “same” before explaining exactly what it feels like to host the show.

“Oh people are like you have a Ph.D. in neuroscience, but I didn’t have to do things under pressure holding a buzzer. I got to sit in a room and take a test … these people have knowledge that is so beautiful … if you want to feel the stupidest, sit in the writer’s room of ‘Jeopardy!’ I like crawl in, ‘Good morning, everyone. Igor is here,'” Bialik said.

The “Jeopardy!” writer’s room has to be pretty intimidating, after all. It’s where some very bright minds come up with countless difficult clues during the show’s 57-year-long history.

The best part of the entire interaction is that Bialik was talking about “Frankenstein” the novel and Clarkson thought she was referring to Winnie the Pooh. The official Instagram account for the show shared the hilarious clip with the caption, “There are two kinds of people in this world — those who pick Frankenstein, and those who pick Winnie the Pooh.”

If Mayim Bialik doesn’t know the answer to any “Jeopardy!” clues, she certainly has us fooled each night. Her confidence behind the podium and her clarification of certain answers certainly make her seem like an authority in all things trivia. It does take a certain kind of knowledge to be able to spout out the answers to countless different categories.

Mayim Bialik will be hosting the upcoming “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” which starts on February 8. A group of 36 different college students from schools all across the country will compete for the grand prize of $100,000.

Mayim Bialik Talks About Super Champions

Even if you’re an avid “Jeopardy!” watcher, you may have lost track of just how many outstanding champions there have been this season.

It all seemed to start for the most part with Matt Amodio. He won 38 consecutive games during his time on the show. He was eventually defeated by Jonathan Fisher who went on to have his own 11-game streak. Then, Amy Schneider showed up to absolutely dominate with a 40-game winning streak.

Mayim Bialik responded to this rise in “Jeopardy!” streaks this season.

“I think it’s kind of like the stock market. Like, if you look at it over a period of five years, 10 years, I think there’s probably more of these kinds of trends. Do I think people are smarter now? No. Is there more information available that never was before? Absolutely. I think it’s been a really fun and special time. But you know, that’s also the fun of ‘Jeopardy!’ You never know what’s going to happen,” Bialik said to The Wrap.