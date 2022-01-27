‘Jeopardy!’: Meet the Contestant Who Finally Dethroned Amy Schneider

Well Outsiders, it looks like there’s a new Jeopardy! champion in town.

Champion Rhone Talsma has defeated the former winner, Amy Schneider. In a recent interview with TV Line, Talsma said, “I did not expect to slay the giant.”

The new winner is just as surprised as we are. A new record has been recorded for the contestant who put Amy Schneider’s 40-day winning streak to a close. “This is my favorite show,” Rhone Talsma said. “I was so excited to be here and I just wanted to do my best. I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion and I was excited to see someone else slay the giant.”

He didn’t think he would be the person to beat the popular Amy Schneider. “So, I’m thrilled,” he added.

Furthermore, this new contestant is a librarian from Chicago. On Wednesday (January 26), he won the episode with $29,600 to his name. That’s far more than Amy’s $19,600. You might be wondering, “How did someone actually beat the talented Jeopardy! legend?” Well, we have the details for you.

Before they got to the Final Jeopardy! round, Talsma secured a key Daily Double clue, according to the news outlet. At this point, Schneider was ahead with $27,600 and Talsma had $17,600. She had no idea that this would be the turning point of her long winning streak.

The Final Jeopardy! Round that Stumped Amy Schneider

Now, what we’ve all been waiting for. The final category that stumped the former champion was “Countries in the World.”

During this round, the announcer read the clue as “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends with an H and it’s also one of the 10 most populous.” Any guesses to what it might be if you haven’t seen the episode yet? If you guessed Bangladesh, then you are correct!

A lot of folks wondered if Schneider’s buzzer worked in the last round since her card was blank. But she just didn’t have the answer after all and we have a new champ now. Congratulations Rhone Talsma! This achievement is well-deserved and will definitely go down in history.

In addition to the defeat, Schneider still holds a record on this game show. According to TV Line, Schneider is in fourth place on the all-time regular-season cash winnings list. She is just behind another Jeopardy! champion, Matt Amodio with a total of $1,518,601. Meanwhile, James Holzhauer is at $2,462,216 and the host, Ken Jennings is at $2,520,700.

It’ll be interesting to see how long our new champion can go for. Do you think he will pass Amy Schneider’s winning streak, or better yet, Ken Jennings’ record?

Also, stay tuned for Rhone Talsma’s next round and for the return of Amy Schneider in the Tournament of Champions.