‘Jeopardy!’: Meet the Winner of the National College Championship

“Jeopardy!” wrapped up the primetime National College Championship on Tuesday. The tournament began with 36 students, but of course only one could come out on top. The first place winner received $250,000 as well as infinite bragging rights– but who took home the crown?

Despite missing the “Final Jeopardy!” question, University of Texas senior Jaskaran Singh took first place in the championship. Singh is not only going home $250,000 richer, but will also compete in the Tournament of Champions alongside other “Jeopardy!” greats. The show announced the news with a video on their Instagram page.

“A huge congratulations to Jaskaran Singh – winner of the Jeopardy! National College Championship. We’ll see him again at the Tournament of Champions!,” the show wrote in the post. For Singh, the prize money is certainly taking a load off.

“That feels pretty awesome,” Singh said in the video. “It’ll definitely go a long way towards paying my tuition and a lot more, so that’s really great.”

The student also said he didn’t have any sort of special strategy going into the final round– he simply just followed his brain. “I just sort of just buzz fast and know things, and that’s pretty much it. I don’t think there’s much more to it,” Singh shared. He also opened up about the fact that the best part of the whole experience wasn’t showing off his smarts or winning prize money but meeting all of his fellow contestants.

“I met so many cool people from all over the country, it was a really great experience,” the student gushed. He took some time to give a special shoutout to his family and friends back home as well.

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Took the Crown Against Odds

Some may say Singh was an unlikely winner. Although he certainly had the brains, the UT senior actually had the worst correct response percentage out of the 3 finalists at 83%. Over the course of the two “finals” games, Singh gave 48 correct responses, and 10 incorrect. However, he pinpointed all six of the Daily Double clues and answered five correctly, which certainly boosted his score. The contestant only buzzed in on 66% of the questions.

This win has been in the making a long time for Singh. The double finance and economics major actually applied for the show once before.

“I watched Jeopardy! when I was a little kid, and my mom had me apply when I was 13, but I didn’t make it past the audition stage,” he told his University newspaper. “She encouraged me to try again last year, saying, ‘What’s the worst that could happen?’ So much of this stuff is up to chance, but obviously, it worked out,” he reflected.

It won’t be too long before we see more of Jaskaran Singh in the Tournament of Champions later this year. Stay tuned to Outsider for the latest updates on the huge competition and all the latest “Jeopardy!” news.