‘Jeopardy!’ Names Six Champs Who Will Compete in the ‘Masters’ Special

Jeopardy! has finally named the six former champions who will compete in the upcoming Masters’ tournament.

The special will pit some of the most legendary players against each other during a three-week battle that includes 10 one-hour episodes. The episode with feature various trio pairings and include two separate games. Ken Jennings will have the pleasure of hosting Jeopardy! Masters.

“We’ve experimented with a few different formats since I joined Jeopardy,” said the show’s executive producer Michael Davies during the Inside Jeopardy! podcast.”… but we felt that the true test of our Jeopardy Masters would be to repeatedly face each other,” he said.

“ABC wanted 10 episodes, and they wanted 10 hours,” he continued. “And we figured out that over 10 hours if we did two half-hour games back-to-back, which would give us 20 games, 20 games would be the perfect combination to have all six of our top players play each other in every combination.”

The champions competing for the elite title include Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer, Amy Schneider, Mattea Roach, Andrew He, and Sam Buttrey.

Amodio, 32, was 38 straight games starting in 2021 and ending in 2022, which ranks him as no. 3 on the Leadership Board of Legends. During his run, he amassed $1,518,601, and that makes him the 5th highest earner of all time.

Holzhauer, 38, took home $2,464,216 million in winnings during a 32-game winning streak in 2019, making him the 3rd highest earner in the show’s history. He also holds the record for the largest single-game payout with $131,127.

‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Premieres This May

James Holzhauer also placed 2nd in the 2020 Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time tournament just behind Ken Jennings.

Schneider, 43, ruled Jeopardy! in 2022 with a 40-game winning streak. She is currently in second place on the Jeopardy! all-time consecutive wins list behind Jenning. The champ’s $1,632,800 in cash earnings puts her in fourth place for the highest winnings. She also won last year’s Tournament of Champions.

24-year-old Roach is the youngest champion to ever make it into the show’s top for consecutive games won. The Canadian tutor took home 23 wins starting in March 2022 and ending in April 2022. She later became a semifinalist in that year’s Tournament of Champions. She won an overall $320,081.

He survived 38 straight wins on Jeopardy! starting in November 2021. Schneider ended up being the contestant who de-throned him after he won $52,001. The software developer became the runner-up winner in the 2022 Tournament of Champions.

Buttrey, 61, won $100,000 while playing his game and ended up taking third place in the 2021 Tournament of Champions after winning the 2021 Professors Tournament.

Jeopardy! Masters debuts Monday, May 8, at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC.