‘Jeopardy!’ National College Champion Jaskaran Singh Celebrates With Texas Basketball Team

The Jeopardy! National College Championship is officially over, and its first-ever winner is taking home the prize. After winning 18 games, Jaskaran Sing is our champion. The student represents the University of Texas at Austin, making his peers and professors proud.

It looks like the entire university is celebrating including its basketball team. In a new Twitter post made by the school’s basketball program, the team and its coaches are watching the game’s final round in their locker room. With the show being pretaped, Jaskaran Sing is able to celebrate his big win at his school.

Fans of the Jeopardy! spinoff are calling him a legend in the comments section. “omg this is so wholesome,” @SkyeWaterland writes.

The game show’s Twitter account also gets in on the fun. “Finding out Jaskaran’s just as good at dancing as he is at Jeopardy!” the account adds.

What Does The ‘Jeopardy!’ College Champ Win?

Jaskaran Singh is taking home the grand prize of $250,000. The winner says that the money is going to help him pay for his education.

“[It] feels pretty awesome,” he says. “It’ll definitely go a long way towards paying my tuition and a lot more.”

In addition to Singh, the second and third place winners of the competition are taking some money. Raymond Goslow of Kennesaw State University is the second place winner, bringing home an impressive $100,000 cash prize. Third place winner Liz Feltner, representing Northeastern University, walks away with $50,000 in her pocket.

What strategy does first-place winner Jaskaran Singh have for future Jeopardy! players? “Buzz fast and know things.”

Mayim Bialik Loves The New Spinoff

Jeopardy! guest host Mayim Bialik is a big fan of the National College Championship. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly before airing the show, she compares it to “March Madness.”

“It’s kind of like March Madness, but for Jeopardy — we even had a little bracket,” she says. “And I think one of the most special things was that [the contestants] come from all different kinds of colleges. There were Ivy Leagues, private schools, public schools, historically Black universities, colleges in towns that you may not have ever heard of. It was just a really, really awesome variety of everything that exists academically in this country.”

She adds that there was a special energy between the 36 college students that competed for the grand prize. The youthful excitement about being on the show is really sweet to see on the legendary stage.

“It’s not that our adult contestants don’t have good camaraderie, but there’s something really sweet about young people hanging out together while having this competition that felt different. I got to see them socializing the way my teenagers do,” she adds.