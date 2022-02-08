‘Jeopardy!’ National College Championship Airing Tonight: How to Watch

There’s something extra special about getting to watch a “Jeopardy!” tournament from start to finish. You get to pick your favorite contestants and cheer them on to come out in the No. 1 spot at the end of it all.

The next tournament lined up for the longtime trivia show is the “Jeopardy! National College Championship.” The extra good news is that the tournament also starts airing tonight.

Here’s how you can watch it and make sure you don’t miss any future episodes.

The show will start at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will air from Tuesday to Friday, skipping over Mondays and weekends. If you have cable, be sure to record each episode in advance if you don’t want to miss it or don’t think you can watch it live. You can also watch the show on the ABC website provided you have cable login information. You can also stream on Hulu. They will be hour-long episodes instead of a half-hour.

This new tournament is going to be hosted by Mayim Bialik. She has been splitting the normal show’s hosting duties with the all-star champion, Ken Jennings. The “Jeopardy! National College Championship” will welcome 36 different undergraduates to the “Jeopardy!” stage. Each of these students will represent a different school from all over the country.

According to the official “Jeopardy!” site, the first-place winner will claim a prize of $250,000, the second-winner will walk away with $100,000, and the third-place winner gets $50,000. There are also additional prizes for the remaining contestants depending on which portion of the competition they make it to.

More Details Regarding the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’

The quarterfinals will go on from February 8 to February 16. This will give each contestant a chance to compete for the first time to see if they will progress any further. Then, 12 winners will advance to the semifinals. The semifinals are on February 17 and 18, in which four winners will still hold a place behind the podium.

Of these four, the three with the highest semifinal game total get to advance to the 2-game finals. This will take place on February 22 when the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” will officially come to an end.

The show will feature a wide selection of competitors with different college majors. Some of which include mechanical engineering, classical studies, health analytics, history and public policy, environmental biology, and film and TV.

Mayim Bialik seems to especially like getting to host special episodes like this tournament airing tonight. “I love my Jeopardy! work all the time, but these days with these college students, this is our Jeopardy! version of March Madness. With these 36 students, I was just a fun energy … This tournament, there’s representation from public schools, private schools, historically Black colleges, small schools big schools. It really is a beautiful representation of really exceptional young people,” Bialik said, according to ABC 7.