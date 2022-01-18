‘Jeopardy!’: One of Alex Trebek’s Hand-Picked Replacements Reportedly ‘Told No’ When She Asked About Opportunity

Before Alex Trebek passed away, he had named a few people he saw as potential replacements on Jeopardy! when the time comes.

Laura Coates is a legal analyst for CNN and radio host. During her career, she was apparently impressive enough to draw the attention of Alex Trebek himself. When asked about replacements, Trebek told TMZ that Coates was one of the people on his shortlist.

“There is an attorney, Laura Coates. She’s African American and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time. Very bright, very personable,” Trebek lamented.

However, when it came time to try out guest hosts, Coates was not invited. It wasn’t due to a lack of trying, either. The legal analyst talked on Tamron Hall about the feedback she received. After reaching out to Jeopardy! about a potential guest host spot, “I was told ‘no,'” Coates explained. Of course, the show had its own troubles with selecting a new host.

Whenever the Mike Richards scandal popped up, the Jeopardy! host hopeful didn’t take the low road. She instead posted a quote from Trebek himself. “Don’t tell me what you believe in. I’ll observe how you behave and I will make my own determination.”

“You have to remember,” she continued explaining to Hall. “To continue to be your own champion in other respects and sometimes the vision that you have for yourself, or those that surprise you – other people – don’t align with what happens and that happened there.”

So, Coates isn’t the Jeopardy! host. Honestly, it is a shame that she didn’t get a chance to compete for the job. If Trebek thought she was good enough, then she should have been put up there to prove it.

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Runs into Amy Schneider Buzzsaw

There are times when a dominant athlete emerges and you can just watch them and see that they are at the top of their game. They move differently than other players. See the game differently. Amy Schneider is starting to do that for Jeopardy!

One contestant recently commented on competing against the 33-day champion. Whenever these contestants go into the games, they don’t know that she is a huge champion. Most of the games were played before they started to air on TV. So, contestants went up against Schneider blind.

Andrea Asuaje talked about her experience and all the ups and downs. Unfortunately, she had to run into the dominant player that is Schneider. But, hey, it’s never bad to lose to the third-best all-time, now is it? There are just five games that separate her from Matt Amodio’s record. If she passes him up, she could become just the second contestant to ever surpass 40 games.