‘Jeopardy!’ Posts New Tribute to Late ‘Golden Girls’ Icon Betty White

It’s been a little over two weeks since the legendary actress Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve. Since her death was announced, an outpouring of love and tributes celebrating her life have circulated online. On Sunday afternoon, Jeopardy! paid further respects to the beloved actress with a series of clues related to the star.

All signs pointed to White being in good health at 99 years old. The actress herself even said she felt great in the weeks prior to her recent death. However, it was revealed that White suffered a stroke only six days before she passed. Ever since, fans across the world have paid tribute to the actress. That includes Jeopardy!, which joined in on the Betty White celebrations earlier today.

As a tribute, the game show compiled a series of clues related to White that have popped up in the past. The game show shared five Jeopardy! clues that cover her decades-long Hollywood career. There are multiple clues about her Emmy awards and nominations, one about her advocacy for animals, and another about her husband.

“She became the 1st woman to win an Emmy for hosting a game show for her “Just Men!” series in 1983.”

“At 88, she became the oldest primetime Emmy winner ever, taking the prize for hosting ‘Saturday Night Live.'”

“This TV ‘Golden Girl’ was nominated for the first ‘Best Actress’ Emmy in 1950 but lost to Gertrude Berg.”

“This ‘Golden Palace’ actress won the James Herriot Award for inspiring public concern for animals.”

“She appeared as a celebrity player on ‘Password’ & went on to marry its host.”

Of course, the answer to all five clues is, “Who is Betty White?”

“Betty White is always the correct response,” Jeopardy!‘s official Instagram account wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Betty White’s Agent and Longtime Friend Share Details About Her Funeral

Earlier this month after Betty White passed away, People spoke with the Hollywood star’s longtime agent and friend Jeff Witjas. The agent opened up about his client’s final wishes and shared what he could about funeral plans.

“The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty’s wish,” Witjas said to People. “As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her.”

As a lover of all creatures who was passionate about animal rights and advocacy, it’s no surprise that one of Betty White’s dying wishes involved animals. During the People interview, Witjas told fans who wanted to honor Betty White’s life to donate to her favorite charities. The charities include The Los Angeles Zoo, Tree People, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Wildlife Learning Center, Actor and Animals for Others, The Aquarium of the Pacific, and Guide Dogs For the Blind.

“If someone has a desire to do something in her honor, you can support or donate to one or more of her favorite charities,” Witjas explained. “Or even donate to a local animal charity of your choice.”