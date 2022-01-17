‘Jeopardy!’ Remembers Betty White on Birthday by Taking Walk Down Memory Lane

Jeopardy! honored Betty White’s birthday with a clip of the comedy icon competing on the show during an episode of The Golden Girls.

“Betty White always made us laugh, especially right here on the Jeopardy! set!” the series’s Instagram captioned the video. “On what would’ve been her 100th birthday, we wanted to share this memorable moment from a 1992 episode of The Golden Girls. Happy birthday, Betty. You are deeply missed. #ThankYouForBeingAFriend“

On The Golden Girls, the show makes a memorable appearance. In the 1992 episode “Questions and Answers,” Dorothy becomes excited when she discovers Jeopardy! is filming in Miami. During the episode, she experiences a strange dream that puts her on the show. The only catch is, she has to play against Rose and their neighbor, Charlie Dietz.

The humorous scene features late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. In the clip, White shines as Rose, who is the “returning champion” in Dorothy’s nightmare. Of course, given the dreamlike nature of the game, the categories are all humorous: “Cows,” “Babes,” “Chickens,” “More Babes,” “Chicken babes,” and “Baby Chickens.”

Many different sources wished White a happy 100th birthday. However, the most notable way that White’s birthday is being honored is through the Betty White challenge. To participate, fans everywhere are donating to local animal shelters. This is in honor of her long-held passion for animal rights.

She worked to protect animals with several different organizations. White’s most notable charity partners were ASPCA and Guide Dogs for the Blind. Now, fans are contributing donations of at least $5 dollars to local and national animal rescues to honor her memory.

Betty White Remembered by The Mary Tyler Moore Show Costar

Joyce Bulifant worked with both Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden. She knew White through The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Ludden hosted several game shows. The actress was lucky enough to consider herself a friend of the couple.

“I did ‘Password’ a lot, which I happened to be very good at,” Bulifant explained. “I’m dyslexic, so I thought it was the perfect game show for me. He was so fun and made everyone feel right at home. I even won the celebrity match one time, and boy, I felt like Miss America when I beat all of those stars!”

Bulifant felt that White and Ludden were equally matched in kindness.

“We were together on set, but also on game shows too,” she continued “We appeared on ‘Match Game,’ and I sat in the same seat that she did to keep it warm for her until she came back. I just remember her being so warm, joyful, and welcoming to me. She was always so kind, not just to me, but to everyone she met.”

Discussing their relationship, Bulifant added: “What they had was special, and she always remembered that. I wish I knew what their secret was. I would be a genius. But you know, I was also lucky to be married to the love of my life. And I think she felt the same way. She was lucky and she knew it. Because not everyone has that.”