‘Jeopardy!’ Star Amy Schneider ‘Couldn’t Resist’ Revisiting the Clues She Missed During Run

Days after the official end of her Jeopardy! run, Amy Schneider took to her Twitter account to reveal that she “couldn’t resist” revisiting the clues she missed during her trivia game show run.

In the tweet, the Jeopardy! Star declared, “Couldn’t resist this. I did get 10/10, but tbh that’s only because it’s (mostly) multiple-choice, otherwise, on the Book Title Math clue I would have said 94 *again*”

Couldn’t resist this. I did get 10/10, but tbh that’s only because it’s (mostly) multiple choice, otherwise on the Book Title Math clue I would have said 94 *again* 🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/Q8kZQnsX9k — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) January 29, 2022

Amy Schneider now holds a 40-game winning streak on Jeopardy! Her time on the series ranged from November 2021 to January 2022. It was the second-longest winning streak behind Ken Jennings, who won 74 games. She is considered the most successful woman to ever compete on the long-running game show. She won $1.3 million.

Amy Schneider Speaks About Her ‘Jeopardy!’ Streak Coming to an End

During a recent interview with Allure, Amy Schneider shares her thoughts about her Jeopardy! streak coming to an end. “It may seem odd looking at my recent scores, but yes. For some reason, I had a feeling [the loss] was coming,” she explained. “Between the grind of taping and that the fact that my next milestone [beating Ken Jenning’s streak] was still so far away. I could feel that I just didn’t quite have the same motivation I’d had up until that point.”

Schneider also shared that she is planning to use the money she won on Jeopardy! to purchase a house with her girlfriend, Genevieve Davis. The couple started dating last year. “I’ll definitely miss my time on Jeopardy! The experience of competing on it was the most fun I’ve ever had. But yes, there is certainly an element of relief as well.”

Schneider revealed that one of her first thoughts after losing was pretty simple. “At least I don’t have to come up with any more anecdotes! It was nice to just get back to my life with Genevieve.”

While also speaking about those who admire her, the Jeopardy! Star admits there are some weird feelings. “They know such a limited part of who I am. It feels like, as I sort of reveal more of myself, there’s so much more at stake now that people are so into me. Having such an apparently positive image out in the world makes me feel like there’s a lot more to lose now if I take a misstep.”

In regards to what kind of pressures she experienced on the Jeopardy! set, Schneider added that it’s the pressure to keep performing is what really got to her. “You win a bunch of games and your subconscious starts expecting you to win the next one. That’s something I’ve been really trying to resist in myself. Really trying to fight against.”