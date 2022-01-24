‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Hilariously Tells the NFL to ‘Go Home’

Jeopardy! star James Holzhauer is back at it on Twitter once again. Safe to say he isn’t a big fan of the way this weekend’s NFL playoff games have ended.

If you watched any Jeopardy! over the years, then you know that James Holzhauer is a legend on the show. He rose to fame thanks to his game show prowess. But nowadays he’s becoming a legend on social media thanks to his quick one-liners and his constant roasting of sports teams.

That was evident once again this Sunday. Following the wild ending of the NFC Divisional Round Playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams, Holzhauer told the NFL that “it’s drunk” and to “go home.”

“Go home NFL, you’re drunk,” the Jeopardy! legend tweeted.

Go home NFL, you’re drunk — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 23, 2022

If you didn’t watch the game, the Rams beat the Bucs in what was an absolute instant classic of a game. They were up 27-3 in the third quarter before Tom Brady and the Bucs came storming back, tying the game 27-27. However, it was in the final moments when Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp deep in Tampa Bay territory to set up the game-winning field goal as time expired.

NFL Playoff Upsets Are Upsetting ‘Jeopardy!’ Star

It wasn’t just the Bucs and Rams game that ended in a wild finish. Did we mention that both of the Divisional Round Playoff games on Saturday also ended in a last-second field where the road team won?

The Cincinnati Bengals won on the road against the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans on a walk-off field goal. Then the San Francisco 49ers did the same thing to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Safe to say that the 2022 postseason has been anything but predictable up to this point. As a professional sports better, that is something that doesn’t make James Holzhauer too happy.

Speaking of which, Jeopardy! fans on Twitter were curious to know as to whether or not Holzhauer had big money on the games.

“I assume in Vegas could have made a bundle this weekend with all the last-second game winners, and the underdogs pulling it off!” one fan commented.

“James, did you pick the wrong teams?” a second fan asked. “Next week will be wild also. I can hardly wait.”

“Sounds like James had a rough weekend!” a third follower said.

Sunday also wasn’t the first time the Jeopardy! star posted about the 2022 NFL Playoffs. As a matter of fact, just yesterday he took a shot at the Bengals offensive line for giving up nine sacks on quarterback Joe Burrow. And last week, Holzhauer sounded off on the Las Vegas Raiders for not being a “smart” football team.