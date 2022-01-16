‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Roasts the Las Vegas Raiders as NFL Playoffs Get Underway

Former Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer is back to his hilarious ways on social media. This time, it was at the expense of the Las Vegas Raiders.

As most of you Outsiders probably know by now, James Holzhauer is an absolute legend when it comes to the game show world. As a matter of fact, he is currently the third most-winningest Jeopardy! player in history, sitting right behind Brad Rutter and Ken Jennings. During his run on top of the show, Holzhauer made nearly $3 million.

That’s not the only spot we see Holzhauer’s name in the Jeopardy! record books. He actually holds the single-game earnings record. In 2019, he earned $131,127 during a match. Actually, it turns out that Holzhauer holds the top ten record spots in the single-game earnings category. In addition, he sits in fourth place for most consecutive games won with 32. The current Jeopardy! champ, Amy Schneider, just passed Holzhauer on the list with her 33rd win.

When the Jeopardy! alum isn’t making money on a game show, you can usually find him on social media cracking jokes. That’s what he was doing on Sunday right as the NFL’s Wild Card Round kicked off between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals. And after the Raiders started off the game on some rocky footing, Holzhauer was there to make football fans laugh.

“No one in history has ever sent a text message about the Raiders playing smart football,” Holzhauer tweeted.

For those of you who don’t know, James Holzhauer was a well-known sports gambler prior to his meteoric rise to fame on Jeopardy!. As a result, football fans wanted to know his thoughts on the betting lines for the Raiders and Bengals game.

“James, did you take the +6 today?” one fan asked.

“James knows better,” a second fan replied. “Cinci -6 or no bet. You don’t rack up millions on Jeopardy! betting on the Raiders.”

Meanwhile, a third follower reminded Holzhauer that the Raiders did play smart football back when quarterback Kenny Stabler was running the show. Stabler was selected by the Raiders in the second round of the 1968 NFL Draft. He went on to play for 10 seasons in Oakland. During that time, he brought home four Pro Bowl selections, a Most Valuable Player Award in 1974, and helped the Raiders win their first-ever Super Bowl title in Super Bowl XI. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

“Before your time, but Kenny Stabler called his own plays, and was surgical in how he cut up opposing defenses. Then again, you are right. There were no text messages during his time at QB.”