‘Jeopardy!’ to Honor Alex Trebek With Re-Airing of Special Episode

Jeopardy! is going back and plans to re-air the very first episode featuring Alex Trebek as the game show’s host. You can see the fabled episode on Thursday as an honor for JeoparDAY. It’s celebrated every year on March 30 by Jeopardy! fans.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Jeopardy! first began airing on that date in 1964. Trebek joined the show in 1984, with his first episode hitting the small screen on Sept. 10, 1984. Producers excitedly announced the special broadcast on the Jeopardy! Twitter page. Ironically, they even used a photo of a young Trebek rocking a mustache, striped shirt, gray tweed blazer and a full head of hair.

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Died On Nov. 8, 2020, At 80 Years Old

Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. On March 6, 2019, the New York Post reports that Trebek shared a heartbreaking video in which he announced that he was battling that illness.

“I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working and with the love and support from my family and friends and with the help of your prayers,” Trebek said at the time. “I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years, so help me. Keep the faith and we will win. We will get it done,” Trebek said.

Mike Richards Offere Up Kind Words From TV Show Day After Trebek Died

Jeopardy! honored Trebek the day after his death with an episode that featured a special message from executive producer Mike Richards. “This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family and for his millions of fans,” Richards began.

“He loved this show and everything it stood for. In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago. He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family. On behalf of everyone here at Jeopardy! thank you for everything, Alex. This is Jeopardy!” Richards said sobbing.

Meanwhile, last year on the second anniversary of his death, Trebek received an honor on the show. The episode contained a category called “Remembering Alex Trebek.” In addition, that’s where contestants took in clues centered on the beloved host’s life and career. Finally, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik now serve as hosts of the beloved game show.