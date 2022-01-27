‘Jeopardy!’: Watch the Moments After Rhone Talsma Defeated Amy Schneider

After 40 games as a winner, Amy Schneider just ended her historic streak last night on “Jeopardy!” In order to win game number 41, Schneider had to defeat Janice Hawthorne and Rhone Talsma. By the end of the game before Final Jeopardy Schneider had $27,600 and Talsma had $17,600.

The Final Jeopardy clue was “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends in an H, it’s also one of the 10 most populous.” The answer was Bangladesh. The only person who answered correctly was Talsma who wagered $12,000, bringing his total to $29,600. Meanwhile, Schneider wagered $8,000 and ended up with $19,600.

Hear what Ken, Amy, and Rhone had to say after a game you just had to see to believe!

It was a huge shock to everyone on set of the show when Schneider was dethroned. The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter account shared footage of what Ken Jennings, Amy, and Rhone all said after this amazing episode. Schneider said to Talsma, “I was worried about you all day.” To which he responded, “I was a little worried about you too.”

He also said, “I think being against you, I’m just playing for fun so I’m just going to go big.” Turns out when you’re such a formidable contestant, people adapt their playing styles just to defeat you.

After everyone watched Schneider on their screen for so long it all feels a bit surreal. Talsma summed it up perfectly when he said “this doesn’t feel real.”

Before going into the episode, Schneider suspected that Rhone Talsma could be trouble for her.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it … loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good. I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way,” Schneider said in a statement, according to CNN.

Regardless of being defeated, Schneider is still incredibly humbled and grateful for her time on the show. She now has a spot in history and is also $1.3 million richer. Ken Jennings will keep his record for most victories ever with a total of 74 wins.

The good news is that we’ll get to see Matt Amodio and Schneider face off during the Tournament of Champions. The date of the tournament has not been announced yet. Now that Schneider has been defeated, the tournament is likely right around the corner. Seeing as this is the season of the champions, this tournament should be beyond exciting.