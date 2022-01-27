‘Jeopardy!’: What Question Finally Stumped Amy Schneider?

Jeopardy! champ Amy Schneider’s winning streak has officially ended at 40 games. Here’s the question that eventually got her.

Schneider has been dominating Jeopardy! For weeks. She’s broken records, having the second-longest winning streak of all time. And while it’s sad to see her go, she’s definitely done a fantastic job.

Here’s the question that stumped her:

“The only nation in the world whose name in English ends with an ‘H’ and is also one of the the 10 most populous.” The answer was “What is Bangladesh.”

Schneider didn’t answer, and Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago who wound up dethroning her, did.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider said following the release of the episode. “I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good.”

Now, Schneider will have to figure out what to do with all her prize money.

“It’s really been an honor,” Schneider said. “To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

The ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Only Expected to Win Three or Four Games

Recently, Schneider sat down with ABC News to discuss her expectations when she first got on the show. She was confident enough in herself to expect a win, but she never expected to dominate the game like this.

“What I was really expecting, and I told everybody this, I was like ‘I think if things go well I can win three or four games. That was sort of the number that I had in mind. So yeah, obviously I was underselling myself,” she said.

Schneider’s 40 games were exhilarating to watch. She’s also the first Transgender contestant to qualify for the tournament of champions, so she’s broken records and barriers in more ways than just prize money and winning streaks.

She’ll be truly missed on the show, but fans can rest assured she’s gone down as an absolute Jeopardy! legend right along with the likes of Ken Jennings and Matt Amodio.

Now, Rhone Talsma will continue on in the game, and he’s incredibly excited to have won his favorite childhood show.

“I’m still in shock. This is my favorite show … I was so excited to be here and I just wanted to do my best. And I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion, and I was excited to maybe see someone else slay the giant. I just really didn’t think it was going to be me, so I’m thrilled,” he said.