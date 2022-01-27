‘Jeopardy!’: Where Does Amy Schneider Stand Among Former Champions of the Show?

So the day has finally come. Amy Schneider finally lost and her Jeopardy! streak is done. She has made history on the show though.

When it comes to the best to ever play Jeopardy! folks are going to have a different list than they used to. The stars of the last few years that have come through the game are some of the best to play. Folks used to say, Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings. Then after years and years of searching, another great was found. James Holzhauer. Now, in less than a year we have had two of the top five to ever play.

First, Matt Amodio owned 2021. He went on a huge streak across many different hosts and controversy on the show. 38 games and $1.5 million later, he moved up to second all-time in wins and third all-time in winnings during the regular season. Then, just weeks later, Amy Schneider hit the scene.

That was fun while it lasted! Amy Schneider‘s record-setting #Jeopardy! winning streak came to an end Wednesday. Here's where she stands among the all-time champions. pic.twitter.com/eUPetkVOi8 — TVLine.com (@TVLine) January 27, 2022

The contestant proved to be a tough competitor from the star. While she went into her first game hoping to win just one and then maybe get up to four if she was lucky… she would go on to win 40 games. 10 times more than her wildest dreams. Over the course of those games, she accumulated over $1.3 million in winnings. Those totals moved her into second all-time in games won and fourth all-time in winnings.

Her time on Jeopardy! was historic in other ways as well. She won more games than any woman ever. More money than any woman ever. And, she became the first openly trans contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions. She became a hero to many and was must-watch TV for Jeopardy! fans new and old alike.

‘Jeopardy!’ New Champ Is a Librarian From Chicago

There are some professions that lend themselves to the game of Jeopardy! Authors and teachers and information specialists are all careers that seem like a Jeopardy! champ would have. When Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, came on stage, Schneider knew that he came to play.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider said of her competitor. “I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good.”

As for Rhone, he said, “This is my favorite show. I was so excited to be here and I just wanted to do my best. I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion and I was excited to see someone else slay the giant.”

So, Jeopardy! has a new champion. Does this mean another 30-day streak is coming? Probably not, but you never know lately with all of these super champs.