‘Jeopardy!’: Why Mayim Bialik Says This Week Is ‘Like March Madness’ for the Show

“Jeopardy!” fans are in for a particularly exciting time as the National College Championship kicks off. Interim host Mayim Bialik shared in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly that this particular week is “like March Madness” for the show. “It’s kind of like March Madness, but for Jeopardy — we even had a little bracket,” Bialik tells EW.

The two week primetime event kicks off Tuesday on ABC. The blockbuster version of the show’s annual College Championship will bring together 36 college students from all sorts of different universities to compete head to head for cash prizes.

“..I think one of the most special things was that [the contestants] come from all different kinds of colleges,” Bialik said. “There were Ivy Leagues, private schools, public schools, historically Black universities, colleges in towns that you may not have ever heard of. It was just a really, really awesome variety of everything that exists academically in this country.”

‘Jeopardy!’ National College Championship Brings Special Surprises

The event will feature nine episodes, each an hour long. Two “Jeopardy!” games per episode will narrow down the competition to one grand winner that will walk away with $250,000. The second, third, and fourth place winners will also receive cash prizes. The first six episodes will narrow the contestants down to 12, who will then compete in four semi-final games. Three of the four semi-final winners will move on based on who has the highest total winnings.

While Bialik shared that she can’t give away too much about what to expect from the Championship, she did give enough insight to get us even more excited for what’s in store.

“I can’t reveal a ton, but the categories are… I don’t want to say more age-appropriate, but there are things specifically about [the contestants’] era and generation, which was fun,” the host dished. “And the fact is, I normally am awed by any of our contestants, so to have people this young with brains like they have was just a whole different level of Jeopardy goodness.”

In addition to being impressed by their smarts, Bialik also shared in a podcast chat on “TV’s Top Five” that she simply enjoyed being around the youthful energy on set.

“The set looked really, really beautiful,” Bialik said. “We were so proud of it with all the little pennants and the lights. We had this trophy. It was fun to have that young energy. It was fun to watch them Snapchatting and all the things that they do having their lunch, hanging out. Jeopardy!’s always fun for me but this tournament was super, super cool. And I cannot wait to watch with my kids because I said to them, ‘I want this to be you in a couple years.’”