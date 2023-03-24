Jeremy Renner Celebrates the Return of the Snowplow That Broke 30 of His Bones

Jeremy Renner is rejoicing over the return of his snowplow that was responsible for running him over, leaving him severely injured. On Thursday night, Renner took to his Instagram Story with two photos of the PistenBully snow removal vehicle he purchased for his home. The 52-year-old beamed as he announced that it was finally returning.

“She’s finally making her way home!” the Hawkeye star captioned one picture. In the snapshot, three individuals are seen operating the machine. One man is in the driver’s seat jovially giving a thumbs-up to the camera. “The cat get[s] a police escort… Feels like The Green Mile!” Renner captioned a second video. Captured footage showcases the vehicle cruising down a paved road, accompanied by a police cruiser.

In January, Renner experienced a traumatic accident on his property in Nevada. It shattered over 30 of his bones and required multiple surgeries. The incident occurred while he was assisting a family member out of the snow with their hefty vehicle (weighing no less than 14,330 lbs.). The snowplow ended up running him over and leaving him critically injured but stable.

An investigation of Jeremy Renner’s accident revealed no mechanical issues with the vehicle

People reports that during a January press briefing, Sheriff Darin Balaam of Washoe County declared that law enforcement had confiscated the PistenBully belonging to The Avengers actor. They were evaluating it in order to remove any chance of mechanical problems being responsible for its involuntary motion. He further explained that this was standard procedure during their investigations.

On January 25th, CNN obtained a report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. It revealed that Renner had used an excavator to move his nephew’s truck out of the driveway after a snowfall. Renner quickly disembarked the PistenBully snow groomer, neglecting to activate its emergency brake. Consequently, it started coasting and sliding down a hill with him still nearby. In an effort to reenter the vehicle, he was pulled under its left side track according to a report of the incident.

The report also found that the snowplow’s brake light indicator was not functioning, and “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.” However, it seems the parking brake was not in use at the time of the incident. “Although the PistenBully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the PistenBully from moving forward,” the report details.

On February 27th, Renner treated his fans to an update on the progress of his recuperation by posting a story on Instagram. The clip reveals him utilizing one leg while pedaling a fitness machine and engaging in motions assisted by an arm brace. “Whatever it Takes,” the star of Taylor Sheridan’s Mayor of Kingstown captioned the video.