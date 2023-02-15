Jeremy Renner Gives BTS Look at ‘Rennervations’ Series in New Update Post

While promoting his new Disney+ series Rennervations, Jeremy Renner shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot of the production.

“Behind the scenes on #Rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world!” Renner declared in his latest post on Instagram. “We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing show. More Info to come.”

Jeremy Renner also thanked everyone for their patience as he heads back to the show to work on himself.

As previously reported, Rennervations follows Jeremy Renner as he tries to give new life to old, run-down vehicles. The official press kit for the show reads, “Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same.” The series will appear on Disney+ in early 2023.

The actor is currently recovering from a pretty rough snowplow accident, which happened on January 1st. He was hospitalized for nearly two weeks before he headed home to recover with his family. The police report on the incident revealed that Renner’s Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding and had some mechanical issues at the time of the accident.

Upon noticing that the plow was having issues, Renner attempted to rescue his nephew, who was assisting in removing snow in the actor’s driveway. Unfortunately, the actor ended up under the plow and broke 30 of his bones. This led to multiple surgeries.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd shared an update on Jeremy Renner’s recovery following the snowplow accident.

“He’s doing alright,” Rudd said about his Marvel co-star. Rudd also said that Renner is doing well. “He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”

Rudd’s comments happened just have fellow Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly spoke to Access about Renner. She revealed she had visited him shortly after the snowplow accident.

“It was really intense,” Lilly said about the situation. “I mean, he had a near-death experience that was highly traumatic, and he was awake for the whole thing. I’m still having moments where some of the stuff he told me that he experienced and retelling me the story of what went on and the things he could hear and the things that he could see.”

Lilly also described Jeremy Renner as being a “boss” after the accident. She noted that she had seen him in a wheelchair while at his home one night. So, she asked a few questions about the recovery. “I was like why are you mobile? What is happening? I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends.”