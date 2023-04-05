Jeremy Renner Penned ‘Last Words’ to His Family After His Near-Fatal Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner’s soon-to-air ABC special with Diane Sawyer reveals that the actor penned his “last words” to his family as he lay on the ground after a more than 14,000-pound snowplow nearly crushed him to death.

“I’m writing down notes in my phone to — last words to my family,” he explained in a clip.

Renner had been out in his PistenBully the day of the accident to help clear the more than two feet of snow that fell during a blizzard the night before. When he noticed that a family member was trying to unbury their car, he got out of the machine to help.

For unknown reasons, the snowplow came out of park and began to roll toward Renner’s nephew, so Renner jumped in front to push him out of the way. The actor was left with over 30 broken bones and a punctured lung.

“If I was there, on my own, that’d [have] been a horrible way to die,” he shared. “And surely I would’ve. Surely. But I wasn’t alone. It was my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the cavalry came.”

Jeremy Renner ‘Chose to Survive’

The promo teases 9-1-1 clips from the day. In them, Jeremy Renner moans in agony while friends and family work to keep him conscious and alive.

“Someone’s been run over by a Sno-Cat. Hurry,” someone says in the recordings. “He’s been crushed. Send paramedics, ambulance… You might want to get a life flight out here immediately. He is in rough shape.”

It was during that time that Jeremy Renner managed to write a letter on his phone.

A neighbor, who is a doctor, was able to keep the actor from bleeding out while EMS crews worked to reach Renner through snow-covered, blocked roads. Crews still reached him with impressive speed, and he flew to a hospital where he was admitted into the ICU.

“What’s my body going to look like?” he remembered thinking as paramedics transported him. “Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?”

Fortunately, the Avengers star committed himself to overcome his injuries, however. He’s not on the other side of the accident, nearly healed.

“I chose to survive,” he explained. “That’s not gonna kill me, no way. I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph premieres on April 6 on ABC.