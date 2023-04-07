Jeremy Renner Remembers ‘Hurt Locker’ Costar Anthony Mackie at His Bedside After Snowplow Accident

It appears that Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was visited by another Avenger while recovering from his snowplow accident on January 1. Renner mentions Anthony Mackie being there for him in an interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

On the Thursday night interview, Renner, 52, said that Mackie, his costar in 2009’s Academy Award-winning movie The Hurt Locker, “was there at my bedside” while he recovered from his injuries. Mackie also is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s the actions,” Renner said when Sawyer, 77, asked about “the best thing anyone said to you” in the wake of the accident. “Mackie was there at my bedside in Reno,” Renner said. The interview also highlighted kind words sent from Renner’s Marvel costars Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, and Evangeline Lilly.

Jeremy Renner Still Has Avengers Tattoo On Back Of His Neck

Renner showed Sawyer that he still has an Avengers tattoo on the back of his neck that survived the ordeal. A number of Renner’s Marvel costars sent him well wishes in the days after the accident. As Sawyer referenced during Thursday night’s broadcast, Evans, 41, reacted to Renner’s first social-media posts about his recovery with a lighthearted response.

“That’s one tough mf’er,” Evans, the 2022 PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive, wrote on Twitter on Jan. 22. Evans’ comment came after Renner posted a photograph of himself in a bed receiving what looked like physical therapy, PEOPLE reports.

Evans then jokingly asked, “Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???” Evans is referring to the PistenBully vehicle that was involved in Renner’s accident. He concluded his comments with these words: “Sending so much love,” with a single red heart emoji.

Evangeline Lilly Simply Amazed By Renner’s Progress At Home

Lilly, who also costarred in The Hurt Locker and stars as Hope van Dyne/Wasp to Renner’s Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the MCU, told Access in February that the actor “has recovered like a mo-fo” just over one month after the accident.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin, ’cause I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’ I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move,” Lilly, 43, said at the time. “He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends.”

The New Year’s Day accident caused Renner to suffer “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” and breaking 30-plus bones. It required him to undergo multiple surgeries as a result. Renner was initially left in “critical but stable condition” after his snowplow ran him over.