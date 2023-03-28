Jeremy Renner Says Daughter’s Love ‘Healed’ Him in Recovery From Snow Plow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner posted a loving social media message for his young daughter, who is turning 10 years old.

On Tuesday, the Avengers actor, 52, celebrated daughter Ava’s double-digit birthday with a sweet Instagram Story. He acknowledged her “hugs and love” as some of the things that has helped “heal [him] so incredibly fast” after the New Year’s Day snow plow accident.

“Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast,” he said in a message. He also posted a picture of the two, with Ava’s face blurred out by a sticker.

“I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you,” Renner continued. “I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you, Daddy.”

Photo: J. Renner, Instagram

Renner shares daughter Ava with ex Sonni Pacheco, who just gave birth to another baby girl with hockey player Nathan Thompson. Renner has shared his healing progress on social media over the past few weeks.

“I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will,” Renner wrote on Twitter while on a physical therapy treadmill, along with the hashtags, “#mindful,” “#intended” and “#recovery.”

Jeremy Renner is set to star in a reality series about his favorite side hustle, fixing old cars

The snow plow, which weighed over seven tons, reportedly flipped on Renner, leaving the actor in “critical but stable” condition.

Earlier this month, the actor shared a sweet note from his nephew that left him feeling thankful. “I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye (which is 1 of the Avengers),” Renner’s nephew’s hand-written note read. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.” Renner replied on Instagram, writing, “Love my little man. Bless you Auggie.”

When he’s not offering updates on health and family, the Hawkeye actor is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his new TV series Rennervations. The new show follows Renner as he works to rehab old vehicles. The series is a “passion project” for Renner which he loves discussing. He put out a note about the show on his Instagram account.

Other actors are out there supporting him, as well. Fellow superhero Chris Evans wrote: “That’s one tough mf’er, Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love.” Renner replied to the lighthearted joke between the two Marvel stars, “Love you, brother…. I did check on the snowcat, she needs fuel,” Renner wrote.