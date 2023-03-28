Jeremy Renner Set to Hit the Red Carpet For the First Time Since Snow Plow Accident

Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner is set to attend the upcoming Rennervations world premiere on April 11th. All four episodes of the vehicle renovation show are set to drop on Disney+ on April 12th, Variety reports.

On this upcoming event, Renner will make his return to the press since his snow plow incident on January 1st. The accident put him in the hospital due to blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. In an attempt to lend his nephew a helping hand in the snow near his Lake Tahoe residence, Renner was tragically run over by his Sno-Cat which weighs about 14,000 pounds.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need,” Renner explained in regard to the new show. “But a few years ago, I thought, ‘How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?’ And that’s what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions. It’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Jeremy Renner recently welcomed back the Sno-Cat that injured him

It seems Renner holds no ill will towards the plow that injured him. Last week, Renner took to his Instagram Story with two photos of the PistenBully snow removal vehicle he purchased for his home. The 52-year-old beamed as he announced that it was finally returning.

“She’s finally making her way home!” the Hawkeye star captioned one picture. In the snapshot, three individuals are seen operating the machine. One man is in the driver’s seat jovially giving a thumbs-up to the camera. “The cat get[s] a police escort… Feels like The Green Mile!” Renner captioned a second video. Captured footage showcases the vehicle cruising down a paved road, accompanied by a police cruiser.

On February 27th, Renner treated his fans to an update on the progress of his recuperation by posting a story on Instagram. The clip reveals him utilizing one leg while pedaling a fitness machine. It also shows him engaging in motions assisted by an arm brace. “Whatever it Takes,” he wrote at the time.

This week, Renner delighted his fans by posting a video of himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill to aid in the recovery of his injury. Despite the help he received from the machine, it was made clear that all movement came from him as it subtracts just some of his weight as his legs mend. Of course, his followers were touched and excited by this update. It was made after such a long period without news about how far along Renner is with healing. “Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will,” Renner captioned the video.