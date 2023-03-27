Jeremy Renner Walks in New Video Amid Recovery From Snow Plow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is coming along in his healing journey from his snow plow accident that happened to him. In a new video that he posted on his Instagram Stories, Renner is walking on an assisted treadmill. Renner, 52, keeps on improving his health condition.

“Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will,” Renner wrote over the video. The clip is a look at just how far Renner has come in two months. In January, the actor was crushed by a snowcat, as he tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt as it rolled. The accident left him in critical condition.

Jeremy Renner Suffered ’30 Plus Broken Bones’ In Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner suffered “30 plus broken bones” and had to undergo chest surgery for “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

Renner has been keeping his fans and followers updated on his recovery. The Mayor of Kingstown star has joked he’s “in the shop now, working on me.” He even revealed that he’s been getting electric stimulation on his leg. Renner also gave insight into his healing process, sharing he’ll do “whatever it takes” to recover both physically and mentally, ET Online reports.

Last week, the actor shared a sweet note from his nephew that left him emotional. “I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye (which is 1 of the Avengers),” Renner’s nephew’s hand-written note read. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.” Renner replied to the kind words on Instagram, writing, “Love my little man. Bless you Auggie.” It’s not clear if the nephew who wrote the note is the one he prevented from being harmed at the time of his accident.

Renner Offered Fans a BTS Look At His New Series ‘Rennervations’

Meanwhile, the Hawkeye actor is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at his new TV series Rennervations. Thie show follows Renner around as he works to give old vehicles a new life. This series is a ppassio project of Renner and he’s been talking about the show even as he recovers. He put out a note about the show on his Instagram account.

Chris Evans found time to crack a joke at Renner’s expense. Renner was offering his fans another update when Evans got into his own Twitter acccount and added his own comment. He wrote,”That’s one tough mf’er, Has anyone even checked on the snowcat??? Sending so much love”.Renner replied to the lighthearted joke between the two Marvel stars, “Love you, brother…. I did check on the snowcat, she needs fuel,” Renner wrote.