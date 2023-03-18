Jeremy Renner’s Adorable Nephew Does Spot on Impression of His Famous Uncle: VIDEO

The nephew of Jeremy Renner is making his uncle proud by doing a spot-on impression of Marvel star Renner. As for Renner, he’s still recovering from his New Year’s Day snowplow accident. But he shared a tender video to his Instagram Story of Auggie, his nephew, cheering him up.



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“So, Uncle Jeremy… I can do the thing that you do with your eyebrow,” said Auggie before he tilted his head down and raising his left brow. “Is that the thing? That it?” he asked his parents, who could be heard chuckling as his mom confirmed: “100 percent. That’s what it is.”

Renner shared the video Friday. He wrote: “My nephew had more to share with his ‘not dead uncle.'”

Jeremy Renner Shared Note That Auggie Wrote Him During His Recovery

Jeremy Renner, who also stars in Mayor of Kingstown, previously shared a sweet note that Auggie wrote for him as he recovers. “I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye (witch is 1 of the Avengers). I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident,” the handwritten letter read. “Love my little man. Bless you Auggie,” Renner wrote on his Instagram Story with the letter.

Renner broke more than 30 bones and underwent multiple surgeries following the accident at his property outside Reno, Nev. It initially left him in “critical but stable condition.” He was reportedly attempting to save his nephew when the accident happened.

The actor’s last update about his recovery came on Feb. 27. He posted a photo of his legs as he sat on a fitness machine. “Whatever it takes,” he wrote, PEOPLE reports.

Meanwhile, his new Disney+ series Rennervations, in which he repurposes decommissioned government vehicles to serve their communities again, is on track for its April 12 premiere after he gave an update in early February. “As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe…I hope you’re ready!” Jeremy Renner wrote at the time.

Renner recently shared a photo that he said was a symbol of “hope.” The snow that had been piling up at his front door of his home apparently had melted enough to clear an entrance way. “This melt brings HOPE … And a new entrance into my house it seems … Right in the front !?!?” he wrote.

Jay Leno found a way to get some laughs at Renner’s expense. The former Tonight Show host quipped, “I was riding my motorcycle up in Lake Tahoe, I came around the corner and crashed into Jeremy Renner’s snowplow, A little tricky.”