Jeremy Renner’s New Interview Will Rehash Chilling 911 Call Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner recently sat down with Diane Sawyer for his first interview since the January 1st snowplow accident that nearly killed him.

The Avengers Star was airlifted to a Nevada hospital’s intensive care unit with “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” after a parked PistenBully ran over him while he was helping a family member dig a snow-covered vehicle out of a driveway.

It was later revealed that Renner jumped in the way of the plow to save his nephew. While he was critically injured, he laid waiting for emergency crews to fight through more than 2 feet of snow that had fallen during a storm the night before.

Renner spent two weeks in the ICU after the over 14,000 lb machine left him with a punctured lung and more than 30 broken bones. The actor is still recuporting from the accident, but he should make a full recovery.

In a tell all with Sawyer in a soon to air special, he detailed the horrowing moments after the acident. And he shared that if given the chance, he’d do it all again.

In a preview, Jeremy Renner explains that his injurties included, “eight ribs broken in 14 places, right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, the left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken.” The 52-year-old also suffered breaks to his “Face, eye socket, jaw, the mandible broken.”

“Lungs collapsed,” he added. “Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying.”

Jeremy Renner’s Nephew Recalls Seeing His Uncle Laying Lifeless in a Pool of Blood

The most horrific memory is that he was awake the entire time, and he felt everything. The interview includes 9-1-1 recordings. In them, people can hear Renner moaning in agony. Those around him urge him to “keep breathing” and “keep fighting.”

Renner’s nephew also joins the special and tearfully recalls “perfectly” seeing his his uncle laying in a “pool of blood coming from his head.” He says he ran to Renner just after the accident, thinking he was dead.

Despite the pain and long-lasting injuries, Jeremy Renner admits he has no regrets. He confidently shares that he would “do it again” because the snowplow would have crushed his nephew.

During the talk, Renner also shares memories of recovering in the hospital at home. Others who witness the accident and several of the first responders also detail their experiances that day.

The special, titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, airs on April 6 at 10 PM ET.