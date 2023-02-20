Jerry Orbach’s Son Posts Heartfelt Tribute After the Passing of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Richard Belzer

Chris Orbach, who is the son of late Law & Order actor Jerry Orbach, posted a touching tribute to Law & Order: SVU star Richard Belzer. Belzer died on Sunday after suffering from numerous health challenges. Let’s take a look and see what Chris dropped on Twitter. He wrote, “RIP #RichardBelzer. I know my old man’s been waiting to clean you out at the pool table upstairs.”

RIP #RichardBelzer . I know my old man’s been waiting to clean you out at the pool table upstairs. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZdxOQfNUO1 — Chris Orbach (@chrisorbach) February 19, 2023

Apparently, there might have been some good-natured ribbing between Jerry Orbach and Belzer. Belzer appeared as John Munch first on Homicide: Life on the Streets. Once that show ended, show creator Dick Wolf brought Munch over to SVU. Orbach died in 2004. Belzer was 78 years old at the time of his death.

Richard Belzer Appeared On ‘Law & Order: SVU’ In 325 Episodes

Richard Belzer made 325 episode appearances on Law & Order: SVU between 1999 to 2016. He reprised his Munch character on shows like Law & Order, Homicide, The Beat, The X-Files, Arrested Development, The Wire, and 30 Rock. Belzer retired from acting after he left SVU.

But he actually cut his teeth as a comedian. He performed as a stand-up comic at comedy clubs and nightclubs. He even found his way to be the audience warm-up act for Saturday Night Live in the 1970s. Longtime SNL cast member Laraine Newman was one of the first people to publicly speak out about Belzer’s death.

Many people who worked closely with Belzer were sharing their thoughts in light of his passing. Wolf, show creator for Law & Order and Homicide: Life on the Street, shared this statement with Variety on Sunday.

Dick Wolf Paid Tribute To Belzer After News of His Death Broke

“Richard Belzer’s Detective John Munch is one of television’s iconic characters,” Wolf said. “I first worked with Richard on the Law & Order/Homicide crossover and loved the character so much, I told Tom (Fontana) that I wanted to make him one of the original characters on SVU. The rest is history. Richard brought humor and joy into all our lives, was the consummate professional and we will all miss him very much.”

On SVU, fans got to see Belzer turning his badge. He also retired from acting at the same time. Did he miss the character after leaving? Richard Belzer talked about the situation in an interview with The Huffington Post. “I’d be a fool to say I didn’t want to do it anymore and I’m certainly not bored with the character because the writing is so good,” Belzer said. “[Munch is] very close to how I would be if I were in that situation, so it’s a dream.”