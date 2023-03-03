Jerry Seinfeld’s Wife Posts Rare Pic of Comedian’s Lookalike Son on His 20th Birthday

Earlier this week, Jerry Seinfeld’s wife Jessica took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the comedian’s lookalike son, Julian, while celebrating his 20th birthday.

In the incredibly sweet post, Jessica wrote, “Happy 20th Birthday to Julian Seinfeld!” she wrote. The cookbook author gushed about his work ethic and how it enables him to balance a heavy college course load with a job he loves. “Your sharply tuned BS detector suffers not one fool. The moral high bar you set for those around you keeps us all in line.”

Jessica then wrote about how Julian picks his friends wisely and treats them like family. “You are such a phenomenal and gorgeous human being. Your goodness is greatness, especially in this world today. I love you, my sun.”

In response to the post, Jerry Seinfeld commented, “We love you so much, Jules. Happy Special Birthday this year!!”

Jerry and Jessica have been married since 1999. Along with Julian, the couple shares two other children, a daughter Sascha and a son Shepherd.

Jerry Seinfeld Talks Juggling His Personal Life and Comedy Career

While speaking to W Magazine in 2017, Jerry Seinfeld spoke about how he manages to juggle his personal life and comedy career. He explained that when he first became a comedian, there no days of the week.

“There’s no morning, no night, no seasons, we do whatever the hell we want,” Seinfeld explained. However, things changed when he and his wife had the kids. “Now, you’re back in that horrible, the-week-begins-on-Monday, ends-on-Friday thing… That structured lifestyle that I escaped. They pulled me back into the structure.”

Although he has some ups and downs when it comes to parenting, Jerry shared that his children have taught him a few things over the years. “That superheroes really mean as much as I thought they did when I was a kid,” he shared.

However, there was one time when the kids got on Jerry Seinfeld about his public behavior. It was when he told Kesha “No thanks” to hugging her after she interrupted a mid-interview on the red carpet. “My kids are very tough on me on how I deal with the public,” Seinfeld admitted. “They never feel that I’m nice enough. But I try to explain to them that I don’t owe anybody anything. I gave them the show for free.”

In 2017, Seinfeld lead the Good+ Foundation’s Fatherhood Initiative. He spoke about his experience working with other fathers in an op-ed with The New York Times. “The dads I meet in these programs have the same motivations that I do as a parent. They want their kids to benefit from them; they want Mom to see the value of their input; and they want the feeling of self-worth that comes from being an engaged dad.”