Jesse Lee Soffer Opens Up About ‘Chicago P.D.’ Departure & If He’d Return to the Show

Months after his official departure from Chicago P.D., Jesse Lee Soffer opened up about why he left the series and if he has any plans to return to the One Chicago crew in the future.

During an interview with Variety, Soffer revealed why he didn’t publicly share his reasons for leaving Chicago P.D. “I’ve thought so hard about how to answer this question,” he said about the reason. “And there’s no good answer. Except I was ready for more.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Jesse Lee Soffer explained that it may have had to do with him knowing the role a bit too well. “Eventually you know the character so well, there’s not much that can shift or transform,” he continued. The actor then said he was extremely for the Season 9 storyline that showrunner, Gwen Sigan gave him.

“I really wanted to grow and expand,” Soffer admitted. “And we’ve only got this one trip. If I signed up, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time to take a risk.’”

Jesse Lee Soffer said the decision to leave Chicago P.D. was the toughest decision he’s ever had to make in his life. “Let’s be honest: I love the fans of our show so much, and I love my fans. I know that they’re still grieving this, and to some degree, I am too.”

Jesse Lee Soffer Remains Very Protective of His ‘Chicago P.D.’ Character Jay Halstead

Along with discussing his departure from Chicago P.D., Jesse Lee Soffer revealed that while he’s no longer on the show, he remains very protective of his character, Jay Halstead.

“He’s deeply flawed,” Soffer describes his character. “Because everybody on Chicago P.D. is. But he’s definitely a good person, with really good motives.”

When asked if he was planning to return to Chicago P.D., other than to direct a Season 10 episode, Jesse Lee Soffer says never say never. “Never say never. I feel so bad for the fans that are like, ‘Is he going to come back?’ ‘What’s he going to do?’ ‘What’s going on with him and Hailey?’”

Soffer then said he hopes that fans believe that Jay is in another country right now doing what he does best, which is to make the world a safer place. “In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else. I still love it. I still love the fans. And I still love Halstead. Halstead’s always going to be in my blood. That’s never going to change.”

Soffer’s Chicago P.D. episode will be Season 10 Episode 16, which will air later this season. However, there are no real details about the episode’s script, other than he’s directing.