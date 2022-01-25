Joanna Gaines Shows Off Her New 26-Year-Old Fern Named ‘Earle’

You probably know Joanna Gaines from her time on the popular HGTV series Fixer Upper. But did you know that she is also a proud plant parent?

Just about everyone knows and loves Joanna Gaines thanks to her role on the popular Home and Garden TV show, Fixer Upper. In addition, she is the co-founder of Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand. Not only that, but she’s a bestselling author, and the editor-in-chief of Magnolia Journal. The 43-year-old is also a proud wife to her husband Chip Gaines, and mother to her five kids — Crew, Drake, Emmie Kay, Ella Rose, and Duke.

Yep, Joanna Gaines is probably one of the busiest people on the planet. Her hands are full, but she still makes time for her plant babies. As a matter of fact, Gaines took to Instagram on Monday to let her fans in on a little secret. She just brought in a 26-year-old fern!

“Meet Earle,” Gaines captioned her post. “He’s a 26-year-old staghorn fern that traveled all the way from Florida to his new home here at @magnolia! If you’re in town, stop by the Silos to meet Earle and see how our incredible visual team brought spring to life in the shop. #MagnoliaMarket”

Meanwhile, fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines couldn’t help but crack some jokes about Earle the fern.

“I legit thought this was a weed plant. Thought y’all got woke woke,” one fan said.

“Earle!! You don’t look a day over 25,” joked a second fan.

“Woah!!! I’m just impressed someone can keep a plant alive for 26 years!!!” a third user commented.

Joanna Gaines Wants You to Be a Proud Plant Parent

That’s right, Outsiders! Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines is giving all of her loyal fans the chance to be proud plant parents right alongside her. That is if you want to be.

Gaines’ plant lady dreams came true back in 2019 when she officially launched a collection of live house plants that are for sale on the Magnolia online store. Their selection has only gotten bigger and better ever since then.

The new line of houseplants was actually first teased in a blog post on the website. One of the statements in the post reads, “Jo has always wanted to make her favorite houseplants more accessible.” And so that’s exactly what she did. Now all you Outsiders can fill up your homes with the awesome houseplants you remember seeing on Fixer Upper.

Prices range anywhere from $29.99 to $149.99. According to the website, shipping on all live plants is free. However, due to increased orders and supply chain issues, there could be 1-2 week delays.