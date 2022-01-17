Joanna Gaines Shows Why Her Family Wouldn’t ‘Ever Make It in a Neighborhood’

There were rumors swirling last year that Chip and Joanna Gaines were looking to move from their Crawford, Texas, farmhouse to Montecito, California. But Joanna doesn’t think she and her family could make it in a typical neighborhood.

There’s a good chance that all of you Outsiders reading this can relate to Joanna Gaines. Would you prefer the hustle and bustle of living in a big city? Or the peace and quiet that comes with living out in the country? For the stars of the popular reality series, Fixer Upper, it seems like they are leaning more towards the latter. Why? Well, for starters, their Victorian-style home is absolutely beautiful. Not only that, but their property sits on more than 40 acres of land. It has everything they could ever want right there waiting for them.

By the looks of Joanna Gaines’s official Instagram page, she and Chip love spending time outside with their five kids and their pets. That couldn’t have been more obvious than in her most recent post on Sunday evening. The Fixer Upper star posted a video of the entire family enjoying some physical activity outside as the sun sets behind them.

“Trampoline and volleyball net in the front yard,” she said. “I don’t think we would ever make it in a neighborhood. #wetoojunky @chipgaines”

Fans of Chip and Joanna Gaines Love Seeing Them Happy

There’s no denying that Chip and Joanna Gaines have gone through their fair share of drama and controversies over the past few years. But as it currently stands, it looks like the HGTV star couple and their family couldn’t be happier with where they are at in life. And fans are taking notice.

“Homeowner’s Association are the worst. Country life is the best,” one fan commented.

“Love seeing all that family time,” another fan replied.

“I love the dog in the volleyball court,” said a third follower.

Meanwhile, there also appears to be another dog in the background going number two. That was bound to get a few people’s attention in the comments and sure enough, it did.

Other Instagram users left hilarious comments like, “And a dog pooping in the background” and “The dog in the background needs some privacy!!!! #doinhisbusiness”

We know that Chip and Joanna are happy at their farm in Crawford, but we shouldn’t count out the possibility that they move again in the future. Prior to settling down in the Waco suburb, the couple had moved nine times. If they move again, however, we can probably count out them moving into some kind of neighborhood.