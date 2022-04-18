Joanna Gaines to Star in New Show on Magnolia Network With Her Sister, Mikey McCall: What to Know

Good news, Joanna Gaines fans! The former “Fixer Upper” star is teaming up with her sister Mikey McCall for a new TV series on Magnolia Network.

According to People, Joanna Gaines and Mikey McCall will star in “The Retro PlantShop with Mikey and Jo.” The series notably follows McCall while She will be launching what she describes as the business of her dreams. Which is a retro-inspired plant ship that “blends her passion for gardening with her love of unique, vintage items.”

Mikey McCall and Joanna Gaines’ new series will start streaming on Fridays beginning May 20th. Gaines previously spoke about McCall’s business last year. When McCall opened her business at Gaines’ Magnolia Market at the Silos compound. “Mikey’s sense of wonder and heart for adventure mixed with her love of plants and vintage finds have helped her create something truly special. I can’t wait to see all that she does. [She] has had this dream for years. And with six kids and the busyness of life, she’s waited patiently to step out and pursue this creative and quiet stirring in her heart.”

Meanwhile, People reports that Mikey McCall and Joanna Gaines’ “The Retro PlantShop with Mikey and Jo” is one of two new shows on Magnolia Network that will be premiering in May. The second series is called, “Rooms We Love,” which features “passionate” interior designers across the country that show off the inspirations behind their favorite rooms.

Joanna Gaines Previously Spoke About Magnolia Network’s Launch

Earlier this year, Joanna Gaines spoke about the launch of Magnolia Network. According to Variety, the network made its debut as a rebrand of Discovery’s existing DIY network.

When asked why it is important that Magnolia Network has a “linear” channel presence, Gaines declared. “We love to be where the people are. So obviously, streaming — that’s happening. Everything shifted last year from going to streaming first, and then linear. It all worked out. Now that we look back, we’re like, that’s exactly how it needed to work out. The fact that we got the streaming platform up and running. But there’s still tens of millions of people still on the linear side.”

Joanna Gaines also said that everyone is constantly saying everything is going to digital and print is dying. However, she and her husband, Chip Gaines, believe in the idea of sitting in a chair with a magazine for an hour doing that “back-to-basic” thing. They believe the same goes when it comes to television. “It’s weird to think of it as nostalgic, but being around the television set feels like back to the basics all over again. So for us, we feel fortunate to be able to have it on the streaming side, but also the linear side so that we can have as many people that want to watch it be able to watch it.”