‘Joe vs. Carole’: Carole Baskin Weighs in on the First Trailer for the Upcoming Series

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin shared her response to the much-anticipated trailer for Joe vs. Carole, in which she is played by Kate McKinnon. Joining McKinnon are John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic and Kyle McLachlan as her husband, Howard. The first episode is set to premiere on Peacock in March.

“My husband and I look forward to seeing Kate McKinnon and Kyle McLaughlin’s portrayal of us, even though we expect it will be a parody based on the trailer,” Baskin told Metro. “Both are talented actors and I expect Joe vs Carole will be a lot more entertaining than the situation was in real life.”

Joe vs. Carole is a take on the same story told in the Tiger King docuseries. However, the primary inspiration came from the second season of the Over My Dead Body podcast. Audiences first became obsessed with the rivalry when Netflix released Tiger King. Following Joe Exotic, the show focuses on the surprising underworld of big cat breeding. Exotic is a former zookeeper and convicted felon. Baskin is animal rights activist and CEO of Big Cat Rescue. Even though the primary role of Baskin in the series was antagonizing Exotic, a strange character himself, viewers became fascinated with a different mystery.

While there is no actual proof, fans of the series believed it revealed a murder. Tiger King presents the implication that Baskin is responsible for the death of her previous husband. Both the other subjects of the docuseries and Lewis’s family support the theory. The basic theory is that she killed him and fed him to the big cats.

Joe vs. Carole Misses the Point, Says Baskin

The idea of Baskin murdering her husband went viral in the usual way: it became a huge meme. Because Tiger King released around the start of the pandemic, many were quarantining. The show saw a huge surge in viewership, and its stars found a new platform. Unfortunately, Baskin is less amused than the audience. She felt that these shows missed the point of her work.

“As with Netflix’s Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness and Wondery’s Joe Exotic, Over My Dead Body and all of the other spinoffs,” Baskin explained. “None of these programs created for entertainment value really get at the main issues of big cat and cub abuse and the imminent extinction of big cats due to cub petting, like we do in Discovery+ Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight.”

The latter show follows Baskin and Howard, showing them in a very different perspective. Throughout the series, they investigate the treatment of big cats, exposing animal trafficking, animal abuse and illegal zoo tours. It is currently streaming on Discovery+.

“My fear is that in the next five years, while people are morbidly obsessed the plight of my former husband, Don Lewis, we will have reached the point of no return for the planet by failing to safeguard the world’s most iconic species,” Baskin concluded.