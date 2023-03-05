John Candy’s Son Chris Pays Tribute to His Dad on 29th Anniversary of His Passing

Actor-comedian John Candy left quite a legacy from his work in movies and TV for family and fans alike to love forever. Candy’s legacy does live on even almost three decades since he died. Candy’s son Christopher and daughter Jennifer headed out to social media, where they paid tribute to their father on Saturday. It marked the 29th anniversary of his death. They both shared throwback photos of the star of movies like Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Uncle Buck, and Stripes.



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“Sending love to my father today. 29 years ago you started a new journey,” Chris, 38, wrote in the caption. “I miss you and think of you often. I still think of you daily. Loss is never easy but I can optimistically say it is one of the great teachers in life.”

“You will always be around. You will always be missed. (And) You will always be loved,” Jennifer, 43, wrote for the caption with a picture from her youth.

John Candy Died Of A Heart Attack In May 1994 At 43 Years Old

John Candy died of a heart attack at age 43 in May 1994 while filming Wagons East in Durango, Mexico. He was survived by son Christopher, daughter Jennifer, and wife Rosemary. A veteran of Canada’s Second City improv comedy troupe, Candy became a household name in the 1980s with films like Stripes (1981), National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), Spaceballs (1987), and Uncle Buck (1989).

PEOPLE happened to confirm in October 2022 that the Candy family is working with Canadian countryman Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks on a documentary about the late comedian’s legacy through Reynolds’ Maximum Effort production company.

“The Candy family is giving Maximum Effort access to his archive and home video footage,” a representative for Reynolds told PEOPLE. Reynolds, 46, made the announcement after Candy began trending on Twitter ahead of the Planes, Trains and Automobiles 4K re-release.

Canadian Actor Ryan Reynolds Is Working On A Documentary About Candy, His Life

“With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter of his fellow Canadian national treasure. “So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears.”

Christopher quote-tweeted Reynolds’ announcement, writing: “This is all true.” Jennifer shared in another tweet, “Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family. This project is in good hands.”

Maximum Effort also celebrated the news in a quote tweet. It shared one of Candy’s lines from 1987’s Planes, Trains and Automobiles. “You wanna hurt me? Go right ahead if it makes you feel any better. I’m an easy target,” the tweet read.