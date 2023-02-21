John Malkovich Speaks Out About Disappearance of ‘The Blacklist’ Actor Julian Sands

A little over a month after Blacklist star Julian Sands disappeared while hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains, John Malkovich speaks out about the situation.

Fox News reports that during a press conference in Berlin for his film Seneca – On the Creation of Earthquakes, Malkovich spoke about his heartache about not knowing where his dear friend, Sands, is. “Julian and I were very, very close,” Malkovich stated. The two first met decades ago while co-starring in The Killing Fields. “I’m a godfather to his son from his first wife Sarah, who I know very well, and I introduced him to his second wife.”

Malkovich also stated that he and Julian Sands were always so close. They even lived together after Sands divorced his first wife. Malkovich introduced Sands to his second wife, Evgenia Citkowitz. “Ever since we met in 1983 on the set of The Killing Fields [we’ve been close],” Malkovich continued. “It’s a very sad event.”

Julian Sands was reported missing on January 13th. The British actor had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area, which is around 50 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The Baldy Bowl trail climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles. It is considered the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Rescue Efforts for Julian Sands Continue One Month After He’s Reported Missing

Meanwhile, authorities are currently investigating Julian Sands’ whereabouts and his three adult children have also joined in the search.

Mara Rodriguez, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department public information officer released an update to Fox News about the search. “We have not transitioned into recovery at this point,” Rodriguez explained. “It’s still considered a search and rescue mission. We don’t have any kind of set date for that, but it’s definitely something that we’re keeping in mind.”

Rodriguez also stated that authorities are still conducting searches as weather and conditions allow. “Right now, those are still just by air because of the icy conditions and such on the mountain. But unfortunately, nothing new has developed.”

The public information officer then explained that it’s not typical to locate a missing hiker after a significant time-lapse. However, the search and rescue crew remains hopeful in this case. “It’s happened before, but it’s not typical. Usually, we’re able to locate people within a fairly short amount of time, but it has happened in the past.”

Julian Sands is also described as an “extremely advanced hiker.” His friend, Kevin Ryan, shared that the Blacklist star had been hiking in harsh weather conditions at the time of his disappearance. “You’re talking about six to eight to nine hours to get to the summit, and when it’s icy, it’s very challenging,” he said. He then stated that the actor is very strong-willed and fit. “We’re holding out strong that it’ll be a positive return for him.”