John Regan, Respected Bassist For Peter Frampton, Ace Frehley, Dead at 71

John Regan, the well-respected bassist who played with Peter Frampton, David Bowie, and countless others, died Friday at age 71. His family has not released a cause of death.

Many of surviving contemporaries mourned his death on social media Friday evening and Saturday morning.

“There might only be a handful, if that, of people who come into your world and truly enrich your life. I have lost one of my closest buddies,” Frampton wrote on Twitter. “He certainly enriched my life because of the person and the great player he was. John Regan was the best of us.”

“He went out of his way to help people when things weren’t right,” Frampton continued. “It didn’t matter who you were, prince or pauper. I know there are many of you out there who knew him. He was a friend to all. Always musically inspiring and one of the funniest people on the planet.”

Frampton, who worked with Regan just after his Alive album came out, concluded: “My thoughts are with his wife Cathy, his children, Christopher and Jeness, and his grandchildren. I love you my brother you will be missed by so many. Rest in peace.”

John Regan passed at his Wappingers Falls home in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Vocalist Tod Howarth, who knew Regan from their days with ex-Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley and his side-gig Frehley’s Comet, called Regan a “world class talent.” Howarth also admitted that he could have spoken with Regan the day before his passing, but forgot to call him back.

“When I texted him ‘You rang?’ he responded, ‘Not that I know of’ and said that he hoped he didn’t wake me up. I replied, ‘No worries I was about to walk the dog,'” Howarth wrote, explaining that Regan had ‘butt-dialed’ him. “This would be the last time I got to ‘speak’ with my dear friend of 38 years because I never got to call him back before I got a devastating request from a mutual friend to ‘please call.’

“John of course was a world class talent and an incredible human being and from a personal level, he was responsible for me joining him with Ace and Anton.”

Bruce Kulick, another former Kiss band member, called Regan as a “fantastic musician and wonderful person.”

“Sad news about the loss of bassist John Regan today. We got to tour together in Australia in 2017. He was a fantastic musician and wonderful person. (John in in red next to me at head of the table).”

The Chance Theater in New York, where Regan stopped in for decades to play shows, mourned his loss on Facebook.

“We are sad to announce the passing of one of our Chance family, John Regan,” the venue shared on Facebook. “John was an incredible musician, a rockstar, but most of all, he was one of the nicest, most humble humans you’ve ever known. John, you will be missed by all of us who had the honor of knowing you. RIP.”