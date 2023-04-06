John Stamos Hilariously Roasts Rob Lowe While Crashing ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Interview

The face of John Stamos has been used by Rob Lowe’s son John Owen to have some fun at his father’s expense. John Owen has been putting Stamos’ face over his father’s face in a number of family photos on Instagram.

Thanks to a little help from talk-show host and actress Drew Barrymore, Stamos set the record straight on his supposed connection to the Lowe family — and who’s really more attractive between him and Rob. Stamos made a surprise appearance during Rob and John Owen’s interview on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday.

John Stamos Is Tired Of Explaining That He’s Not John Owen Lowe’s Father

“Johnny, the bit about me being your dad — it’s funny and people get a good kick out of it — but it’s getting a bit old,” John Stamos joked in a pre-recorded message that played onscreen. “I’m tired of explaining that, no, I’m not really his dad, I’m a better looking version of his [father], you know?” He continued, “So, Drew, if it’s okay with you, Johnny and I did a 23andMe test and I’d like to read the results live on your show and stop this madness.”

John Stamos opened an envelope onscreen before taking a pause. He then suddenly changed his tune. “You know, I don’t need to prove anything,” he cheerfully said. “Good luck with the show, guys.”

Passing the envelope to someone off-screen, Stamos then added, “Burn this. Take it. Burn it!” Rob Lowe, who could be seen laughing throughout Stamos’ cameo, added, “That’s amazing.”

Drew Barrymore Asked How The ‘John Stamos Thing’ Started Up

Earlier, Barrymore asked the father and son duo how the “John Stamos thing” got started in the first place. On Lowe’s birthday last month, John Owen photoshopped Stamos boating with him and older brother Matthew. Last Father’s Day, he shared a childhood snapshot that featured Stamos smiling alongside the entire family instead of his actual dad, Entertainment Weekly reports.

“He does that to our Christmas cards,” Lowe remarked. “He won’t stop.” John Owen added, “I’ll never stop.”

Well, Stamos previously poked fun at Lowe’s good looks during a Television Critics Association panel in 2015. At the time, he joked that John Stamos had been routinely “up for membership” in Jimmy Kimmel’s Handsome Men’s Club for years, but “so far, the board hasn’t voted him yet.”

“Sting is really lobbying hard,” Lowe teased. “I am looking forward to when John eventually makes it in. It’s a wonderful club and we enjoy it very much.”